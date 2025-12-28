Body found on beach in Santa Cruz County north of site where shark was spotted, officials say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Officials recovered a body Saturday afternoon off the coast of Davenport in Santa Cruz County, several miles north of a beach where a woman had been reported missing and a shark had been spotted.

Around 1 p.m., Cal Fire firefighters used a rope system to recover the body from the beach south of Davenport. The agency posted photos online of the firefighters setting up a rope system to recover the body from the beach to the bluffs.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body had been found and said Sunday morning that the person’s identity had not yet been released. Officials didn’t say whether the body was that of a man or a woman.

Advertisement

“Due to the close proximity to the recent shark attack victim in Monterey County, our agency is working closely with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific Grove Police Department regarding the recovery,” the department said online.

Earlier this week, a shark sighting was reported in Monterey County, near Pacific Grove, where a woman, Erica Fox, 55, went missing off Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Dec. 21. The search for Fox was suspended after more than 15 hours, covering 84 square nautical miles, the Pacific Grove Police Department said online.