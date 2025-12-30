2026 Rose Parade: Road closures, parking and rules you should know

Rose Parade fans set up their viewing area along the Pasadena parade route before the 2025 event.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Traffic on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena will be replaced by barbecues, folding chairs and coolers starting Wednesday night ahead of the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

That means road closures, traffic congestion and lots of people. A forecast of rain is adding another layer of complexity for campers and parade-goers.

Before the petals hit the metal, here’s what you should know:

Advertisement

Street closures

The 5.5-mile parade route begins on Orange Grove Boulevard, then turns east onto Colorado for the bulk of the trek before ending at Sierra Madre Boulevard.

Street closures will begin at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and roadways will reopen at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day:



Officials will block traffic on Colorado, the main leg of the parade route.

All north-south roads intersecting the route between Del Mar Boulevard and the 210 Freeway also will be closed to traffic over that time period.

Sierra Madre Boulevard will be closed to southbound traffic for the duration.

A midnight 5K race will add another layer of overnight restrictions.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, cross-traffic will be shut down at multiple intersections between Pasadena and Hill avenues, including El Molino, Fair Oaks, Marengo, Los Robles, Lake and Wilson avenues. Those intersections will reopen once the race concludes.

Race staging will begin even earlier. Streets along Colorado Boulevard from St. John Avenue to De Lacey Avenue, and from Marengo Avenue to Euclid Avenue, will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

Getting to the parade

The parade kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs for two hours.

Officials recommend avoiding driving to the event. Metro’s A Line (Gold) runs along the parade route and provides access to multiple viewing areas.

For those who do drive, plan to get there early. Campers and overnight spectators will set up on sidewalks along the parade route beginning Wednesday morning. The Pasadena Department of Transportation “strongly” advises parade-goers park before 6 a.m. the day of the event. Rose Bowl parking can be pre-purchased.

Drivers trying to get around the closures are encouraged to use Walnut Street or the 210 Freeway for east-west travel north of Colorado Boulevard, and Del Mar Boulevard or Cordova Street to the south. The 134 Freeway is also an option.

For information on towed vehicles on New Year’s Day, call (626) 577-6426 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Rules of the road

Rain is expected for this year’s Rose Parade, but umbrellas are not permitted along the parade route because they block the view for others. Wear a rain rain jacket or poncho instead.

Camping is permitted along the parade route beginning Wednesday. All items, including blankets, chairs and bags, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m.

Advertisement

After that time, spectators may move forward to the blue “honor line” chalked on the road but not beyond it.

Tents, bonfires and fireworks are not allowed.

With temperatures dipping, campers are urged to use weather-rated sleeping bags. Small, professionally manufactured barbecues are allowed, as long as they are elevated at least a foot off the ground, placed at least 25 feet from buildings, and accompanied by a nearby fire extinguisher.

Questions about closures or access can be directed to the visitor hotline at (877) 793-9911 or found online.