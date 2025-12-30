Advertisement
California

Isiah Whitlock Jr., ‘The Wire’ actor and Spike Lee collaborator, dies at 71

Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his role in “The Wire” and frequent collaborations with director Spike Lee in films such as “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods,” has died.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his role in HBO’s “The Wire” and frequent collaborations with director Spike Lee in films such as “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods,” has died. He was 71.

Whitlock’s manager, Brian Liebman, shared news of his client’s death in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr,” wrote Liebman in the caption alongside a photo of the two. “If you knew him, you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

Advertisement

Liebman told Deadline that Whitlock died peacefully after a short illness.

Born in South Bend, Ind., Whitlock pursued acting after facing a series of football injuries at Southwest Minnesota State University. After graduating in 1976, he joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

At the start of his career, Whitlock picked up various roles in procedurals and dramas including various iterations of the “Law & Order” franchise, notably “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

Advertisement

The actor most famously left his mark on HBO’s “The Wire” as the corrupt Maryland State Sen. Clay Davis, whose iconic swearing, particularly his elongation of the word s—, is a memorable element of the 60-episode crime drama.

On the big screen, Whitlock appeared in multiple Lee films, including “She Hate Me” (2004), “Chi-Raq” (2015), “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) and “Da 5 Bloods” (2020).

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement