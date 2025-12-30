Don't Miss
Rain is coming back to Southern California: A timeline of what to expect

A plow removes debris from the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway
A plow removes debris from the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley, CA on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Clara Harter and Salvador Hernandez
Southern California should be prepared for rain and blustery conditions this week.

Residents can also expect to have a rainy New Year’s Eve and Day, with rainfall rates from a quarter to half an inch an hour predicted on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“The chances of a wet New Years Parade, and including the night before when people camp out before the parade, are extremely high, 80-90% at this point,” the weather service said in a Monday evening statement. “The last wet New Year’s parade was in 2006.”

Timeline

Tuesday: Windy conditions; chance of rain at night.

Wednesday: Rain chances intensify during day and into the night.

Thursday: Height of storm is Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Friday: 10-12% chance of rain.

Saturday: More rain possible.

Basics

  • This storm will not be intense as the one last week, which set records.
  • 1-3 inches is expected in basin; 3-5 inches in the foothills and mountains.
  • Wind gusts could top 30-50 mph.
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

