Rain is coming back to Southern California: A timeline of what to expect

A plow removes debris from the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley, CA on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Southern California should be prepared for rain and blustery conditions this week.

Residents can also expect to have a rainy New Year’s Eve and Day, with rainfall rates from a quarter to half an inch an hour predicted on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“The chances of a wet New Years Parade, and including the night before when people camp out before the parade, are extremely high, 80-90% at this point,” the weather service said in a Monday evening statement. “The last wet New Year’s parade was in 2006.”

Timeline

Tuesday: Windy conditions; chance of rain at night.

Wednesday: Rain chances intensify during day and into the night.

Thursday: Height of storm is Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Friday: 10-12% chance of rain.

Saturday: More rain possible.

Basics

This storm will not be intense as the one last week, which set records.



1-3 inches is expected in basin; 3-5 inches in the foothills and mountains.



Wind gusts could top 30-50 mph.

Useful heads up



When the ground’s already saturated, even moderate rain can change the risk quickly — andrew engler (@aerockrose) December 30, 2025