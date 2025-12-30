Rain is coming back to Southern California: A timeline of what to expect
Southern California should be prepared for rain and blustery conditions this week.
Residents can also expect to have a rainy New Year’s Eve and Day, with rainfall rates from a quarter to half an inch an hour predicted on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“The chances of a wet New Years Parade, and including the night before when people camp out before the parade, are extremely high, 80-90% at this point,” the weather service said in a Monday evening statement. “The last wet New Year’s parade was in 2006.”
Timeline
Tuesday: Windy conditions; chance of rain at night.
Wednesday: Rain chances intensify during day and into the night.
Thursday: Height of storm is Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Friday: 10-12% chance of rain.
Saturday: More rain possible.
Basics
- This storm will not be intense as the one last week, which set records.
- 1-3 inches is expected in basin; 3-5 inches in the foothills and mountains.
- Wind gusts could top 30-50 mph.