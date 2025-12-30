L.A. car thief abandoned toddler, dog at crime scene; no one has claimed them, officials say
Los Angeles city officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a toddler who was left behind by a would-be car thief in Highland Park on Sunday morning.
Around 10 a.m., a man with a 2-year-old boy and a dog tried to steal a car in the 300 block of North Avenue 52 before running off, leaving both the child and the pet behind, police said.
The victim reported that an unidentified man tried to steal his vehicle but fled on foot. Officers searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find anyone. The thief abandoned the boy inside the vehicle, officials said, and the dog was found outside.
Workers with the Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the child, who has yet to be identified. The dog, who appeared to be familiar with the child, was placed in the care of Los Angeles County Animal Services.
According to authorities, efforts to identify the child have been unsuccessful, and no custodial parent or family member has contacted the police to locate him.
If anyone has information that could help identify the child or his family, authorities request they call the LAPD Northeast Division watch commander at (323) 561-3211; Det. Ryan Lamar via email, 39284@lapd.online; or the Children and Family Services hotline at (800) 540-4000.