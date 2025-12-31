The most-read Los Angeles Times stories of 2025

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

2025 was challenging for Angelenos. The year began with the double firestorms, and chaos and uncertainty continued into June when immigration agents and protesters clashed, as the Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the city. Unquestionably, these news events were among the most-read articles published by the Los Angeles Times this year.

However, several other stories made the list, including two notable faith-focused stories, how Cesar Galan joined the priesthood after belonging to a violent L.A. street gang and how the hosts of a popular evangelical podcast known as “Girls Gone Bible” have become unlikely religious authorities.

To look back on the diverse stories that defined this year, we compiled our most-visited coverage into three categories: The articles that attracted the highest number of readers, the stories our audience spent the longest time reading (most of them are accompanied by audio) and the most popular stories that only our subscribers get to read.

Most-read stories

(ranked by overall number of visits)

1

The Times published countless live blogs, stories, investigations and feature pieces related to the catastrophic January fires that blazed through thousands of acres, killed 31, forced the evacuation of roughly 100,000 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures.

These stories, undoubtedly, received the highest number of visits, as the Eaton and Palisades fires brought disruption, displacement and uncertainty across the city.

Residents received faulty emergency alerts, exposing early on the systemic failures in preparedness, evacuation protocols and emergency response. The Times reviewed the aftermath of L.A.’s double disaster to call city and county officials to account, reveal critical gaps and make the case for ensuring that we’ll be better prepared next time.

2

The news of the killings of “When Harry Met Sally” director Rob Reiner and his photographer wife, Michele Singer Reiner, sent shock waves across Hollywood and the country’s political establishment — Reiner championed progressive causes and was involved in efforts to challenge the proposition that had banned same-sex marriage in California in 2008. Reiner’s son Nick, who struggled with addiction for years, was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents.

What we know about Nick’s addiction struggle and the hours before the director and his wife were killed.

3

A massive earthquake of magnitude 8.8 in Russia brought tsunami alerts to a wide swath of the Pacific. After the tsunami waves arrived in California, advisories were downgraded and canceled for much of the state. Southern California saw only modest waves and the highest tsunami waves reported on state shores peaked around 4 feet in Crescent City, about 20 miles from the Oregon border, where a dock was damaged. For how monstrous the earthquake was, why was there so little damage?

4

In September, detectives discovered a girl’s badly decomposed remains in an abandoned Tesla registered to rising singer D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard. Authorities identified the remains as those of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, an Inland Empire resident who was reported missing in April 2024. According to court documents reviewed by The Times, the LAPD is now investigating Rivas’ death as a homicide.

5

The fifth-most read story of the year was those pertaining to the June immigration raids and protests in L.A. On June 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carried out a series of immigration sweeps, including two downtown that sparked a tense standoff. In the following days, immigration agents and protesters clashed across L.A. In a show of force, President Trump sent 2,000 California National Guard troops to the city, marking the first time in 60 years that a president had deployed a state’s National Guard without a request from that state’s governor.

Read more about what happened in the days following the National Guard’s arrival in L.A. and find more immigration stories here.

6

As the wildfires raged into Wednesday, Jan. 8, scores of fire hydrants in Pacific Palisades had little to no water flowing out and all water storage tanks in the area quickly “went dry.” Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation into the causes behind the dry fire hydrants that hampered firefighting efforts and L.A. City Council called on the city’s water utility to explain why firefighters ran out of water and why a key reservoir was offline.

Nearly a year later, residents and experts are examining the weaknesses of L.A.’s water systems and are calling to redesign Southern California’s water infrastructure.

Also widely read: State to probe why Pacific Palisades reservoir was offline, empty when firestorm exploded

7

Seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro disappeared on Aug. 14 after his mother, Rebecca Haro, said she was assaulted by an unknown man in a sporting goods store’s parking lot and was rendered unconscious. The missing baby’s mom told investigators that when she awoke, her son was gone. More than a week later, baby Emmanuel’s parents were arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department, the couple faked the story about their son being kidnapped. In November, Jake Haro, Emmanuel’s father, was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his son.

8

In late January, after President Trump said on social media that the U.S. military had “entered” California and “TURNED ON THE WATER,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dramatically increased the amount of water flowing from two dams in Tulare County. In a visit to L.A. the previous week, Trump had also vowed to “open up the valves and pumps” in California to deliver more water. Local water managers were caught off-guard by the decision, but they said they convinced Army Corps officials to release less water than originally planned.

9

A week after the Palisades fire began, several areas reopened to residents as officials continued to investigate the cause of the wildfire. Officials focused their efforts on a popular hiking trail that reveals the famous Skull Rock and views of the Pacific Ocean. The general area was the site of a small fire on New Year’s Eve that burned for a few hours before fire officials said they extinguished it.

In October, authorities offered a detailed timeline about what they allege caused the fire: The Jan. 1 blaze, now known as the Lachman fire, rekindled to become the Palisades fire days later. They also simultaneously announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man whom they suspected of setting the initial fire on New Year’s Eve. He has now been charged with deliberately setting the Lachman fire.

A Times investigation later found that firefighters were ordered to leave the smoldering burn site, instead of monitoring the burn area for reignitions.

10

Over the first weekend of the January fires, firefighters were able make progress with the help of calmer winds and higher humidity. As a fleet of aircraft worked to prevent the Palisades fire from scorching homes in Brentwood and Encino, officials warned that Santa Ana gusts were expected to pick up again the following week and cautioned the public to stay on alert.

Deep reads

(ranked by average time spent on the page)

1

This is the story of Father Cesar Galan, a chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center, who experienced the lowest moment of his life and found the grace to change in the very hospital in which he now listens to patients’ fears, prays with them and offers to hear their confessions if they are Catholic. Galan grew up in the heart of Chivas and belonged to its street gang until a bullet spun him down to the ground on his stomach.

2

For Alejandro Sánchez, reclaiming a gold mine in Mexico, which was taken over by the sons of the drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, was more than a business proposition. It was a reckoning with his past.

For years, Sánchez had worked to revive the mine, encountering corrupt officials and cartel operatives who demanded hefty bribes. He once had to dive for cover during a firefight. But now he was close to resuming operations at the mine with deposits worth billions.

Why did the billion-dollar mine matter so much to Sánchez and was he able to reckon with his past and reclaim the billion-dollar mine?

3

Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma are best friends who both have a background in modeling and acting. Nearly every week for the last two years, the two have shared heart-to-hearts that are at the core of “Girls Gone Bible,” their faith-based podcast they launched in 2023. The evangelical podcast now has millions of listeners and as a result, Halili and Reitsma have built a two-microphone megachurch. They have gone on a national live tour and prayed at President Trump’s pre-inauguration rally.

The co-hosts of this podcast that tops religious charts on Spotify predict that a Southern Californian Christian revival is coming.

4

Times staff writer Christopher Goffard revists old crimes in L.A. and beyond, from the famous to the forgotten, in his series “Crimes of The Times.” In this installment of the series, Goffard examined the 1968 assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in California, after the Trump administration released a cache of classified files.

Convicted gunman Sirhan Sirhan’s current attorney, Angela Berry, said a team of researchers is combing the files for new evidence. Have they been able to find anything of use?

5

As the Eaton fire devastated parts of the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Anita Park stepped up and fulfilled its role as a community citizen. Even though the 80-year-old track was unaffected by the fires and the air quality was well within the range for safe racing, the park canceled racing the first week after the fires and opened up its expansive space to be used as a center for donation collection and distribution among other charitable gestures.

But horse racing is decades past the days when spectators lined up to watch the sport. As attendance continues to decline from what it was years ago, many battle with the unfathomable idea that the track may soon close or be sold.

6

This is the story of Jerardyn, a 40-year-old refugee from Venezuela, who at the height of the immigration raids and protests in Southern California, confronted a painful decision: After entering the United States last year with her family in hopes of obtaining asylum, Jerardyn would migrate again, this time, voluntarily.

7

Authorities initially ruled the 2023 death of 18-year-old Amelia Salehpour an open-and-shut case of accidental overdose. The medical examiner’s office agreed, deciding against a more thorough autopsy. But Salehpour’s family was unconvinced. They hired a high-end investigative firm that uncovered evidence that Amelia was being groomed for sex work, that she was strangled to death and that her death had been made to look like an overdose.

The contradictory findings have since triggered internal conflict among L.A. County prosecutors and detectives from the LAPD’s homicide and narcotics units.

8

From Andrew Garfield to Zendaya, Daniel Craig and Demi Moore, Hollywood’s biggest stars dressed to impress at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Also widely read: Oscars red carpet 2025: Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison and all the best looks

9

Since L.A. experienced its first wide-scale homelessness during the Great Depression and the housing crunch after World War II, it has suffered chronic homelessness. Former Times staff writers Mitchell Landsberg and Gale Holland explored the key events and policies that shaped L.A. to become the homeless capital of the U.S.

10

Inside life on the Muss Buss: Eric Musselman’s drive to transform USC basketball USC coach Eric Musselman has a long history of rebuilding programs. Near the end of a hard first season, Muss is determined to rebuild the Trojans.

In April 2024, USC hired a new coach for its men’s basketball program. USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen declared the day Eric Musselman was introduced as a “transformational day for USC men’s basketball.” Almost a year later, in March, Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje joined Musselman toward the end of a hard first season.

(subscriber-exclusive stories ranked by number of visits)

1

A new California housing bill, which took effect July 1, has changed the way homeowners associations are allowed to discipline homeowners. The changes came just in time for Jinah Kim, who was set to be fined up to $500 per day for fixing a doorway inside her condo even though her homeowners association said she couldn’t. Under the new rules, she now owes only $100.

Will the new rules allow homeowners to get away with things they shouldn’t and abuse community rules?

2

In July, talk show host Phil McGraw’s TV network, Merit Street Media, which launched last year, filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors and sued its distribution partner, Trinity Broadcasting Network. During a nearly three-hour hearing in Dallas in October, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Everett said that he’d “never seen a case” like the Chapter 11 filing Dr. Phil’s company was attempting.

How did the genial celebrity psychologist’s media network crash?

3

Entering the job market can be a stressful endeavor for new graduates and for a fresh generation of students behind them who are preparing to start their college journeys. The unemployment rate for recent college graduates is at its highest nationwide since 2021. What are the lowest- and highest-paying majors according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York report?

4

This investigation was so popular, it also landed on our list of deep reads.

5

Every year for the last 13 years, The Times has published its essential guide to L.A.’s dining scene. This year, Times restaurant critic Bill Addison took the challenge further and spent months journeying California to find the best restaurants that depict the state’s eclectic food scene accurately. Instead of ranking the restaurants that make the Golden State, in Addison’s words, a “culinary juggernaut,” the list, which is only a beginning, offers a glimpse into the cultures and diversities that make up California. Start eating!

Also widely read: These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

6

This is the grisly story of Patrice Miller, 71, who was found dead with her right leg and left arm partially gnawed off in her kitchen and whose autopsy determined, officials said, that she had probably been killed by an animal after it broke into her home. Miller’s death marked the first known instance in California history of a fatal bear attack on a human and has sparked increasingly heated battles around predators in the state.

What solutions are lawmakers representing conservative rural districts in the state’s rugged northern reaches pushing forward? Would measures to ward off California’s predators increase safety?

7

Tulsa Remote is a program that pays remote workers to relocate to Oklahoma’s second-largest city for at least a year. Since its inception in 2019, the program has attracted more than 3,600 remote workers. More than 7,800 Californians have applied to the program and 539 have made the move.

Why are Californians moving to Tulsa through the program, cementing California as the second-most popular origin state behind Texas?

8

In a more recent edition of the “Crimes of the Times” series, Goffard writes about a 50-year-old West Virginia man, Alex Baber, who dropped out of high school and taught himself codebreaking. Baber now says he has cracked the Zodiac killer’s identity, and in the process solved the Black Dahlia case as well.

9

This series attracted a high number of readers and also landed on our list of deep reads.

10

Artificial intelligence’s coding capabilities and tools are rapidly advancing, making experienced engineers more productive. But these improvements now outpace entry-level programmers, making job prospects for early-career software engineers more difficult to find.”We don’t need the junior developers anymore,” said Amr Awadallah, chief executive of Vectara, a Palo Alto-based AI startup. “The AI now can code better than the average junior developer that comes out of the best schools out there.”