Advertisement
California

Winter storm forces another closure for Angeles Crest Highway

A road closed sign at Mt. Wilson's Red Box Road Road and Angeles Crest Highway
Mt. Wilson Red Box Road closed at Angeles Crest Highway after a cold front passed in 2023. The road was closed again this week after a winter storm.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A portion of Angeles Crest Highway remains closed.
  • The road is damaged in at least four locations, according to the California Department of Transportation.

A portion of Angeles Crest Highway is closed after winter storms damaged the winding mountain road that affords travelers stunning views and access to forested hiking trails.

Authorities closed State Route 2 between Cedar Springs, 3.3 miles east of Newcomb’s Ranch, and State Route 138 on Christmas Eve, according to the California Department of Transportation. The road near Angeles National Forest is damaged in at least four locations, said the agency.

Photos shared by the agency on social media showed the snow-lined highway littered with boulders and debris and expanses of it buckled and broken. A wheel loader was used on Tuesday to move a giant boulder off the road, video shared by Caltrans showed.

Advertisement

The closure comes months after a 10-mile stretch of the highway reopened following a multiyear closure due to storm and wildfire damage that cost about $7.9 million to repair. Back-to-back stormy winters weakened the slopes beneath portions of the highway and burn scars above it made the hills vulnerable to rockslides.

There is no estimated time of reopening, CalTrans said.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement