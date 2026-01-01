Gunman dies after being shot by off-duty ICE agent; LAPD investigating

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A New Year’s Eve confrontation between an off-duty ICE officer and a man who was firing a gun at an apartment complex has left the gunman dead and prompted an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

“On December, 31st, an off duty ICE Officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex. In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter,” read an emailed statement from Tricia McLaughlin, the department’s assistant secretary of public affairs. “Fortunately, our brave officer was not injured while protecting his community.”

The DHS statement said the ICE officer contacted police following the incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the LAPD, and we refer any further questions to them,” the DHS statement said.

According to a City News Service report, police responded to the Valley Pointe Apartments complex at Roscoe Boulevard and Amestoy Avenue in Northridge at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. The news service quoted an unnamed LAPD officer as saying the man who was killed was firing an assault rifle into the air. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video taken at the scene by KTLA News showed a white privacy canopy set up on a walkway at the apartments to shield view of the body.

Neither the identity of the dead man nor the ICE officer has been released and no arrests were reported.