Cal Poly float wins top award in Rose Parade

The San Francisco Travel Assn. won the 2026 Extraordinaire Award from the Tournament of Roses.

The Cal Poly Universities float took top honors in the 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, winning the Sweepstakes Award for “most beautiful entry.”

The float is a joint effort by students at Cal Poly campuses in San Luis Obispo and Pomona. It is the only float in the parade designed and built by students.

The Cal Poly float, called “Jungle Jumpstart,” featured a 40-foot robot, depicted as laying with injuries on the rainforest floor. It is surrounded by colorful animals who are repairing the robot as it holds a red, yellow and blue parrot in its outstretched hand.

In honor of this year’s parade theme, “The Magic in Teamwork,” the float showcased “the dynamics between nature and technology through the story of rainforest denizens coming together to restore a robot friend with what they know best — the jungle!” Cal Poly said in a news release.

“Our jungle engineers — a frog, a monkey, a jaguar and lemurs — work around the robot to bring it back to life,” Aubrey Goings, president of the parade team at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, said in the statement. “They even incorporate fallen branches and plants into their repairs, symbolizing their acceptance of the robot into their ecosystem. A toucan, standing proudly atop a tree stump, is focused on the antenna of the robot, while also making sure everything below is going smoothly.

“With some inspiring teamwork, the robot flickers alive. In thanks, the robot lifts a vibrant macaw skyward, helping it take flight,” she added.

This year’s entry was Cal Poly’s 77th Rose Parade float.

The Tournament of Roses awarded official honors to two dozen floats. The awards and their sponsors are as follows:

— Americana Award: Travel South Dakota

— Animation Award: Kindness is Free, powered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the West San Gabriel Valley and Eastside

— Bob Hope Humor Award: City of Alhambra

— Crown City Innovator: “Shrinking” (Apple TV and Warner Bros. Television Production)

— Director’s Award: The UPS Store

— Extraordinaire Award: San Francisco Travel Assn.

— Fantasy Award: California Community Foundation and Black Freedom Fund (Artistic Entertainment Services)

— Founder’s Award: Downey Rose Float Assn.

— Golden State Award: Odd Fellows & Rebekahs

— Grand Marshal Award: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

— International Award: No award given

— Isabella Coleman Award: Elks U.S.A.

— Judges Award: Sierra Madre Rose Float Assn.

— Leishman Public Spirit Award: America250

— Mayor’s Award: La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn.

— Past President’s Award: City of South Pasadena

— President’s Award: OneLegacy Donate Life

— Princess Award: City of Torrance

—Queen’s Award: City of Santa Fe Springs

— Showmanship Award: Shriners Children’s

— Theme Award: City of Burbank

— Tournament Volunteeer Award: Lions International

— Wrigley Legacy Award: Trader Joe’s