LAPD investigation continues into fatal New Year’s Eve shooting by off-duty ICE agent

In the days since an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a man who federal officials said was firing a weapon in a Northridge apartment complex, Los Angeles police officials have offered few details about the events leading up to the deadly New Year’s Eve encounter.

Deputy LAPD Chief Alan Hamilton said the incident is being investigated by the Robbery-Homicide Division, which handles all shootings by officers from outside law enforcement agencies. On the federal side, he said, the case is being handled by the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said after the incident that the ICE agent was responding to an “active shooter situation” at his apartment complex, but the lack of injuries to anyone else at the scene and statements from neighbors have fueled speculation that the man may have been ringing in the new year by shooting a gun into the air.

Hamilton said it was “too early to tell” if that was the case.

He said police detectives haven’t yet spoken with the agent involved to get his version of events due to protocols on how deadly force investigations are conducted with federal law enforcement officers.

“We won’t interview them for days,” Hamilton said of the ICE agent.

Authorities have not identified the man who was killed or the agent responsible.

After the incident, Homeland Security officials released a brief statement that said the agent opened fire “In order to protect his life and that of others.”

“He was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter,” said Tricia McLaughlin, the department’s assistant secretary of public affairs, adding that the ICE agent contacted police afterward.

The Village Pointe complex where the shooting happened is a large span of two-story “apartment homes” tucked behind security gates. The complex, in the area of Roscoe Boulevard and Amestoy Avenue, wraps around a central area with a pool, jacuzzi and outdoor grills. Several people in the area Friday said they are aware of the shooting but couldn’t provide any details beyond what they’d heard on the news. One neighbor, who declined to give his name, remembered hearing gunfire in a courtyard area and seeing at least 10 LAPD vehicles.

Video taken at the scene by KTLA News on the night of the shooting showed a white privacy canopy set up on a walkway at the apartments to shield view of the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters received a call for help at the apartment complex about 11:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for a male gunshot victim who was thought to be in is 30s, according to L.A. Fire spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

An early report after the incident by City News Service quoted an unnamed LAPD officer as saying the man who was killed was firing an assault rifle into the air.

For decades, law enforcement officials have issued public pleas to revelers not to fire guns into the air on Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, an annual phenomenon in some neighborhoods that has occasionally led to people being maimed or killed. Firing guns into the air, even in celebration, is a felony punishable by prison time.

By Friday morning, a small makeshift memorial of votive candles and roses had sprung up outside of a ground-level apartment neighbors said was associated with the man who was killed. Nobody answered the door when a Times reporter knocked.

Several neighbors expressed alarm at what happened, including one who said stray bullets had struck her apartment.

Another resident, Quinn Anderson, 52, said he heard what he assumed were just fireworks hours before midnight; only later was he told they had been gunshots.

“It’s New Year’s Eve and the ball already dropped in New York so I just assumed people were celebrating,” he said, adding that he didn’t know the slain man or the agent.

A person at the complex’s leasing office said she would forward a Times reporter’s information to the company that manages the building. They had not issued a statement as of Friday evening.