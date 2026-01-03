L.A. City Hall rotunda, windows, menorah display damaged in New Year’s Day break-in

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing City Hall on New Year’s Day, police said Saturday.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Security Services Division responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of City Hall, according to an LAPD statement.

Police said the suspect gained entry through the First Street entrance by breaking a locked glass door, “and proceeded to the third floor, where

multiple areas, including the hallway and rotunda, were vandalized.”

The suspect, identified as Jose Gonzalez Chavez, then left the facility and was taken into custody without incident, police added. Chavez was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

“I was informed yesterday that an individual broke into City Hall on the evening of New Year’s Day and damaged a number of items on the second and third floors of City Hall, including windows, a glass display case, computer equipment and the Katowicz menorah which was displayed in the third floor rotunda,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Saturday.

“While there is no indication that the vandalism to the menorah was a hate crime, I was deeply disturbed that this historic menorah was damaged,” the statement continued. “I personally called the Cunin family, who each year generously loan the menorah to City Hall and the people of Los Angeles, to inform them of the incident. The individual suspected of the vandalism was arrested by LAPD and is being evaluated for mental health concerns. A full evaluation of security at City Hall is already underway.”

