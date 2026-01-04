Epic stretch of SoCal rainfall to continue through Tuesday

Downtown was wet again on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 as another storm came through the Southland.

California’s wet winter continued Sunday with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon and evening, and more rain forecast for Monday before it tapers off Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles and Ventura county coastal and valley regions could receive roughly half an inch to an inch more rain, with mountain areas getting one to two additional inches Sunday, officials said. The next two days will be lighter, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Oxnard.

Rains in Southern California have broken records this season, with some areas approaching average rain totals for an entire season. As of Sunday morning, the region has seen nearly 14 inches of rain since Oct. 1, more than three times the average 4 inches for this time of year. An average rain season, which goes from July 1 to June 30, is 14.25 inches, officials said.

“There’s the potential that we’ll already meet our average rainfall for the entire 12-month period by later today if we end up getting half an inch or more of rain,” Munroe added.

The wet weather prompted multiple road closures over the weekend, including a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive as well as State Route 33 between Fairview Road and Lockwood Valley Road in the Los Padres National Forest. The California Department of Transportation also closed all lanes along State Route 2 from 3.3 miles east of Newcomb’s Ranch to State Route 138 in Angeles National Forest.

After canceling live racing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day due to heavy showers, Santa Anita Park also called off events on Saturday and Sunday.

After several atmospheric river systems have come through, familiar conditions are set to return later this week.

“We’ll get a good break from the rain and it’ll let things dry out a little bit, and we may even be looking at Santa Ana conditions as we head into next weekend,” Munroe said. The weather will likely be “mostly sunny” and breezy in the valleys and mountains.