Garden Grove police officer hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while responding to call

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Garden Grove Police officer was in the hospital in critical but stable condition Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Police Department.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, officers were in the area of Brookhurst Street and Stanford Avenue investigating a report of a man threatening people with a knife at a small commercial strip mall, according to Sgt. Nick Jensen, a public information officer.

Police arrived, and as they attempted to arrest him, he took off running and there was a pursuit on foot. The officer was then struck by a vehicle.

Advertisement

Anaheim, Orange and Westminster police were part of the response, according to post on Instagram by Garden Grove police.

The suspect was arrested and has been charged with several felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. Jensen identified him as Lonnie Johnson, 34, with no permanent address.

Police were not yet releasing the name of the injured officer, as relatives were being notified.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, Jensen said. He was not arrested.