Photos: Altadena Forever Run

The Altadena sheriff’s station hosted the inaugural Altadena Forever Run, a benefit event featuring 10K and 5K runs and a 1K family walk that brought nearly 2,000 runners through the Eaton fire burn scar.

The race featured survivor stories at mile markers, fire survivors running alongside neighbors, first responders and “community cheering stations.” Proceeds were to benefit the Altadena Eaton Fire Relief Fund.

Runners take off while participating in a 5K during the Altadena Forever Run. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Alicia Robles, 60, of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club cheers participants during the Altadena Forever Run. “A lot of us have friends who live here and want to come show our support,” she said. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Hailey Lowes Bicay, from left, Makayla Bohan Apfeldorf and Banso Nguyen, all 23 and from Altadena, hold hands while crossing the finish line. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Nikki Bailey, 53, from Long Beach holds the medal after crossing the finish line. Dominick Schraeder crosses the finish line of the 5K. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the 501st Legion Southern California Garrison cheer on participants during the Altadena Forever Run. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)