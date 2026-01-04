Photos: Altadena Forever Run

The Altadena sheriff’s station hosted the inaugural Altadena Forever Run, a benefit event featuring 10K and 5K runs and a 1K family walk that brought nearly 2,000 runners through the Eaton fire burn scar.
The race featured survivor stories at mile markers, fire survivors running alongside neighbors, first responders and “community cheering stations.” Proceeds were to benefit the Altadena Eaton Fire Relief Fund.
Nikki Bailey, 53, from Long Beach holds the medal after crossing the finish line.
Dominick Schraeder crosses the finish line of the 5K. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
