California

Photos: Altadena Forever Run

Two runners smile for a selfie.
Altadena residents Jeffrey Ku, 53, and Cheryll Ku, 51, take a selfie after completing the Altadena Forever Run on Sunday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Kayla BartkowskiStaff Photographer 

The Altadena sheriff’s station hosted the inaugural Altadena Forever Run, a benefit event featuring 10K and 5K runs and a 1K family walk that brought nearly 2,000 runners through the Eaton fire burn scar.

The race featured survivor stories at mile markers, fire survivors running alongside neighbors, first responders and “community cheering stations.” Proceeds were to benefit the Altadena Eaton Fire Relief Fund.

Runners take off at the starting line of a 5K race.
Runners take off while participating in a 5K during the Altadena Forever Run.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
People in Mandalorian costumes cheer.
Alicia Robles, 60, of the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club cheers participants during the Altadena Forever Run. “A lot of us have friends who live here and want to come show our support,” she said.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Three people hold their raised hands as they cross a finish line.
Hailey Lowes Bicay, from left, Makayla Bohan Apfeldorf and Banso Nguyen, all 23 and from Altadena, hold hands while crossing the finish line.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
A close-up of a medal in a cupped pair of hands.

Nikki Bailey, 53, from Long Beach holds the medal after crossing the finish line.

A man runs a 5K.

Dominick Schraeder crosses the finish line of the 5K. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

People dressed in Star Wars costumes cheer on the sidelines.
Members of the 501st Legion Southern California Garrison cheer on participants during the Altadena Forever Run.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
A woman and her daughter take a selfie next to an empty lot.
Julia Mockeridge, 45, and her daughter Josie Mockeridge, 9, take a selfie before participating in the run. Julia showed up to support her friends who lost their homes in the fire.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

