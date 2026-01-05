Fists fly in tussle over cutting in line at Disneyland; at least one man injured

Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure ride. People waiting got into a fight over a group cutting in line, police said.

A man was injured last week after a fight broke out inside Disneyland in a dispute over cutting in line at one of the park’s most popular rides, police said.

The fight at the Indiana Jones Adventure ride started when one group tried to pass another in line, said Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

“There was a confrontation about cutting in line, and a physical altercation ensued,” Sutter said.

A spokesperson for Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Violent confrontations at the theme park are rare, but enough incidents have taken place in recent years that in 2022, Disneyland added to its website a reminder to visitors to “treat others with respect.”

The reminder didn’t dissuade at least five park visitors from participating in a 2023 brawl that was captured on video, showing a woman and man throwing punches at each other and wrestling before others joined in. At least two young children were caught up in the mayhem, which sent stroller-pushing parents scrambling for safety.

In 2024 a group of women attacked another woman lying on the ground at Disney California Adventure Park, resulting in at least one person being ejected from the park, according to authorities.

In the most recent incident a group was passing people in line to allegedly catch up to the rest of their party, Sutter said.

“Someone took exception to that,” he said.

At least one person in the group that was passing through the line, identified by police as a possible suspect, was involved in an altercation with a man in line for the ride. The man who already was in line was injured and treated at the park, said Sutter, who didn’t elaborate on the injuries.

The suspect and members of that group left the park before officers arrived, Sutter said. Police are looking to identify the suspect to question him and his group about the incident.

“There’s always two sides of the story,” Sutter said.

The suspect was not identified, but police believe he is a Southern California resident and hope to talk to him.

“We’ve got some pretty solid leads,” Sutter said.