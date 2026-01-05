Advertisement
California

Tesla smashes into Granada Hills restaurant at lunchtime

A white vehicle crashed into a strip mall restaurant.
A car slammed into the front of the Ali Baba Persian Restaurant on Monday.
(KTLA)
By Gavin J. QuintonStaff Writer 
Police were on scene Monday afternoon in Granada Hills after a Tesla driver lost control and careened into the Ali Baba Persian Restaurant.

The crash occurred at lunchtime, but despite the chaotic scene, no injuries were reported among restaurant staff, patrons or the driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, police and fire dispatchers each received calls that a white Tesla had veered off the road and onto the sidewalk, before smashing through several glass windows of the restaurant at 17513 W. Chatsworth St.

Glass covered the top of the vehicle and was strewn about the dining room of the restaurant, as seen in images shared on the Citizen app. The front of the Tesla struck the concrete exterior of the building and sustained major damage.

Police arrived shortly after the accident to take reports and facilitate an exchange of insurance and contact information. They did not confirm if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, though no arrests were made.

Gavin J. Quinton

Gavin J. Quinton is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously the lead reporter for the Burbank Leader, he has written about financial misconduct by education leaders, localized opioid overdose data, and documented mass evictions in Burbank. In 2024, his investigation into safety and health failures by public library officials triggered systemwide reforms and leadership turnover. Quinton holds a journalism degree from Cal State L.A. and has written for LAist, the Los Angeles Business Journal, KnockLA and PBS SoCal.

