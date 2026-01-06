Peer-to-peer support program shows early gains in youth mental health

Oakland Tech High School, above, in Oakland is one of two California school that adapted their peer support programs to school-specific goals such as providing restorative alternatives to suspensions and teaching students conflict resolution skills.

Peer-to-peer mental health support programs show early signs of improving student mental health, enhancing student engagement and reducing stigma in California high schools, according to a report by the Children’s Partnership.

The report evaluated the first year of California’s Peer-to-Peer Youth Mental Health High School Pilot Demonstration, a three-year initiative to strengthen student well-being by training high school students to support their peers. The pilot was funded and operated through a partnership between the California Department of Health Care Services and the Children’s Partnership across eight high school campuses.

According to the report, 936 students accessed peer-to-peer support services and 140 students were trained as peer mentors. Roughly 96% of students said they felt better after receiving peer support, and about 88% said they felt comfortable opening up to a peer mentor. About 91% of peer mentors said the training and resources they received were useful, citing improvements in leadership and communication skills, increased confidence and additional interest in pursuing a career in mental health.

Participating high schools, including Oakland Tech High School in Oakland and Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, adapted their peer support programs to school-specific goals such as providing restorative alternatives to suspensions and teaching students conflict resolution skills. Administrators across the eight campuses said the program fostered additional wellness spaces, community partnerships and peer counseling courses.

“With sustained resources, clear policies and targeted investments, programs like these can amplify student voices, foster resilience at scale, and create pipelines into mental health careers particularly critical for Black, Indigenous and other students of color who remain underrepresented in this field,” the report’s authors said. “The pilot demonstrates that the combination of student leadership and restorative practices not only supports individual growth but also strengthens the collective fabric of schools and communities.”

