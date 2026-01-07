Advertisement
California

Images documenting the year of recovery after the Palisades fire 

Aerial views of the "alphabet street" Galloway St. recently ravaged by the Palisades fire in January.
Galloway St. - January 2025
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
View of Galloway Street in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in December.
Galloway St. - December 2025
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kelvin Kuo.
By Kelvin Kuo
Photo Editor Follow
Photography by 
Brian van der Brug
Myung J. Chun
Allen J. Schaben
 and Robert Gauthier
The aftermath of the January 2025 wildfires in the L.A. area has seen much confusion, including in debris removal and the rebuilding process.

After the Palisades fire destroyed or seriously damaged more than 6,822 structures in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County leaders pledged to streamline permitting procedures for property owners who want to rebuild.

Roughly 2,000 rebuilding permits have been issued across the Palisades and Eaton fire zones, with about 340 projects under construction in the Palisades. The first home was rebuilt and received its certificate of occupancy right before Thanksgiving in Pacific Palisades.

The opposite can be seen in Malibu: With nearly 700 structures destroyed in the fire, there have been only 17 permits issued as of early December. This has resulted in an area that has seen little to no development, even as it’s still searching for a path forward ever since the 2018 Woolsey fire.

The Times’ photographers have documented the rebuilding process through the year at a few of the sites that were devastated by the fires. You can interact with the images by clicking through the months to see the state of the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Big Rock Beach March 2025.
Big Rock Beach - March 2025
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Big Rock Beach April 2025.
Big Rock Beach - April 2025
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Big Rock Beach May 2025.
Big Rock Beach - May 2025
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Big Rock Beach July 2025.
Big Rock Beach - July 2025
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Big Rock Beach in December.
Big Rock Beach - December 2025
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A drone image in the aftermath of the Palisades fire in Malibu between Rambla Pacifico Street and Carbon Canyon Road
Drone images in the aftermath of the Palisades fire above PCH in Malibu between Rambla Pacifico Street and Carbon Canyon Road in January.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in April.
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in April.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in May.
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in May.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in July.
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in July.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in December.
Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in December.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Galloway Street in Pacific Palisades

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug was a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times from 1997 to 2025.

