Images documenting the year of recovery after the Palisades fire 

The aftermath of the January 2025 wildfires in the L.A. area has seen much confusion, including in debris removal and the rebuilding process.

After the Palisades fire destroyed or seriously damaged more than 6,822 structures in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County leaders pledged to streamline permitting procedures for property owners who want to rebuild.

Roughly 2,000 rebuilding permits have been issued across the Palisades and Eaton fire zones, with about 340 projects under construction in the Palisades. The first home was rebuilt and received its certificate of occupancy right before Thanksgiving in Pacific Palisades.

The opposite can be seen in Malibu: With nearly 700 structures destroyed in the fire, there have been only 17 permits issued as of early December. This has resulted in an area that has seen little to no development, even as it’s still searching for a path forward ever since the 2018 Woolsey fire.

The Times’ photographers have documented the rebuilding process through the year at a few of the sites that were devastated by the fires. You can interact with the images by clicking through the months to see the state of the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Big Rock Beach - March 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Big Rock Beach - April 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Big Rock Beach - May 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Big Rock Beach - July 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) Big Rock Beach - December 2025 (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 5 Drone images in the aftermath of the Palisades fire above PCH in Malibu between Rambla Pacifico Street and Carbon Canyon Road in January. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 5 Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in April. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 5 Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 5 Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in July. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 5 Rambla Vista progress in Malibu in December. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)