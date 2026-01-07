Advertisement
California

San Mateo reports child influenza death same week that CDC cuts immunization recommendations

A child sits calmly while getting vaccinated
Timothy Thompson, 8, gets a COVID-19 vaccination at Kaiser in Culver City on Sept. 23, 2025.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A child in San Mateo County who was unvaccinated died from influenza
  • The influenza death comes the same week that the CDC announced new immunization recommendations

The same week the CDC announced cuts to recommendations for vaccines, San Mateo County reported that an unvaccinated child has died from influenza.

The child, whose age and name were not released by authorities, is the second flu death in San Mateo County this season, officials say. On Monday, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill signed a memorandum to no longer include flu vaccines, among vaccines for 10 other diseases, to be on a recommended vaccination schedule.

Other changes include dropping a mandatory hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as well as identifying bacterial meningitis, rotavirus and COVID-19 as recommended only for “high risk groups.” While CDC recommendations won’t result in loss of access to such vaccines or insurance gaps, public health experts and pediatricians warn that the cuts are likely to result in confusion and a resurgence of diseases in schools.

Advertisement
HUNTINGTON PARK-CA-AUGUST 28, 2024: Brandon Guerrero, 34, of Compton, receives both a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at CVS in Huntington Park on August 28, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County’s first flu death confirmed in a season that could be harsh

Health experts recommend an annual flu vaccination for everyone older than 6 months, especially as the holiday season nears.

Changes to vaccine requirements have long been a talking point of the Trump administration, according to The Times, but came to national attention in December when Trump signed a presidential memorandum on childhood vaccines, directly cited by the CDC as the reason for the recent vaccine recommendation changes.

In a statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics called the changes “dangerous.” In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state joined in September with Oregon, Washington and Hawaii to create independent vaccine guidelines.

Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, health officer for San Mateo County, shared in a statement that she’s “deeply saddened” by the loss and recommends people take preventative measures like vaccines to avoid future deaths.

Advertisement

Influenza can lead to complications and fatalities, especially in people 65 years and older or under 5 with fever, cough and sore throat.

More to Read

CaliforniaEarly ChildhoodHealth & Wellness

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Katerina Portela

Katerina Portela is a summer intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine. She recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement