San Mateo reports child influenza death same week that CDC cuts immunization recommendations

The same week the CDC announced cuts to recommendations for vaccines, San Mateo County reported that an unvaccinated child has died from influenza.

The child, whose age and name were not released by authorities, is the second flu death in San Mateo County this season, officials say. On Monday, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill signed a memorandum to no longer include flu vaccines, among vaccines for 10 other diseases, to be on a recommended vaccination schedule.

Other changes include dropping a mandatory hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as well as identifying bacterial meningitis, rotavirus and COVID-19 as recommended only for “high risk groups.” While CDC recommendations won’t result in loss of access to such vaccines or insurance gaps, public health experts and pediatricians warn that the cuts are likely to result in confusion and a resurgence of diseases in schools.

Changes to vaccine requirements have long been a talking point of the Trump administration, according to The Times, but came to national attention in December when Trump signed a presidential memorandum on childhood vaccines, directly cited by the CDC as the reason for the recent vaccine recommendation changes.

In a statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics called the changes “dangerous.” In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state joined in September with Oregon, Washington and Hawaii to create independent vaccine guidelines.

Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, health officer for San Mateo County, shared in a statement that she’s “deeply saddened” by the loss and recommends people take preventative measures like vaccines to avoid future deaths.

Influenza can lead to complications and fatalities, especially in people 65 years and older or under 5 with fever, cough and sore throat.

