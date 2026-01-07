A year of Altadena’s recovery following the Eaton fire

The Eaton fire, which ignited the same day as the Palisades fire, displaced 6,900 households from Altadena and nearby communities. Los Angeles County has opened one-stop permitting centers for fire victims and waived discretionary hearings and other zoning reviews for those who want to build new houses that are roughly the same size as their burned homes.

Early December marked the first certificate of occupancy for a fully rebuilt home, a significant milestone in the road to recovery from the devastation of the Eaton fire.

Times photographers have documented the rebuilding process, tracking it from January through December at a few of the sites in Altadena that were devastated by the fires. You can interact with the images by clicking through the months to see the state of the cleanup and rebuilding process.

2900 N Fair Oaks Ave. - January 2025 (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 2900 N Fair Oaks Ave. - May 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2900 N Fair Oaks Ave. - October 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2900 N Fair Oaks Ave. - October 2025 (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2900 N Fair Oaks Ave. - December 2025 (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers clears debris from a house on West Palm Street in Altadena that was destroyed in the Eaton fire. Working with the corps are contract workers Anvil Builders. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 7 Cleared lots near West Palm Street and La Corona Avenue on April 22. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 7 Workers on a cleared lot on West Palm Street on May 27. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 7 Construction is underway at this lot on West Palm Street on Aug. 30. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 7 The intersection of West Palm Street and La Corona Avenue on Oct. 1. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 7 The intersection of West Palm Street and La Corona Avenue on Oct. 23. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 7 A rebuilt home nears completion on West Palm Street on Dec. 3. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

1 / 7 Entire blocks of homes were destroyed by the Eaton fire, photographed Jan. 19 in Altadena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 7 The 300 block of East Palm Street on April 22. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 7 The 300 block of E Palm Street in Altadena on May 27. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 7 The 300 block of East Palm Street on Aug. 30. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 7 The 300 block of East Palm Street on Oct. 1. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 7 The 300 block of East Palm Street on Oct. 23. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 7 The 300 block of East Palm Street on Dec. 3. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)