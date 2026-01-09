Powerful Santa Ana winds return to Southern California, prompting warnings
- The National Weather Service is warning Southern California residents about winds between 25 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.
- The saturated soils from the recent rains increase the risk of down trees and power lines.
Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, prompting wind warnings across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a high wind warning until 1 p.m. Sunday for the Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains, the Highway 14 corridor, the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the cities of Oat Mountain, the Angeles Crest Highway, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood, Mill Creek, Acton and Warm Springs.
The agency has projected northeast winds between 25 and 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The winds could down power lines and trees and the soils recently saturated by rains could increase this risk.
Widespread power outages are also possible, according to the weather service. Travel will be difficult and caution should be exercised while driving, particularly for high-profile vehicles. The agency has advised residents to stay in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm and to avoid windows. It has also advised people to watch for falling debris and tree limbs.
On Thursday, high winds pushed over a tractor trailer on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake, snarling traffic for several miles.
Meanwhile, a wind advisory, which is issued for less severe gusts, has also been issued for the San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys, the Inland Empire and the cities of Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Riverside, Moreno Valley, Corona, San Bernardino and Ontario.
The advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts projected to reach between 35 and 45 mph and local gusts of 55 mph possible below the Cajon Pass.
The winds could also blow around unsecured objects, including tree limbs, and power outages could happen as a result, according to the weather service. Caution should be exercised driving along Highways 210 and 66 and Interstate 10 below the Cajon Pass.