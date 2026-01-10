One driver accused of two crashes that left three dead in Long Beach, police say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 24-year-old woman turned herself in to Long Beach police this week following two fatal collisions that occurred months apart, authorities said.

Ahkeyajahnique Owens was wanted by police after she allegedly struck a bicyclist with her car in downtown Long Beach in October, according to police. The victim, identified as Raul Augustin Gallopa, 35, died from his injuries.

Owens was booked into jail Wednesday and charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Owens has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

A relative of Owens declined to comment when reached by The Times.

Owens was initially arrested on suspicion of reckless driving on Oct. 6 but was later released, police investigators said.

This week, they also named Owens a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in the same area that killed two people and injured three others on Sunday.

Traffic investigators said forensic evidence and video footage helped identify Owens as the suspect. Police did not say when they issued the warrant for Owens’ arrest.

The latest collision occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Sixth Street. Investigators alleged that Owens was traveling east on Sixth Street and ran a red light before smashing into a gray 2022 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Atlantic Avenue. Her 2021 BMW 330i then struck a black 2017 Kia Soul heading north, according to authorities.

Police said two young people were ejected from the Nissan and declared dead at the scene by fire paramedics. Police identified them as 21-year-old Gilberto Lopez of Midway City and 24-year-old Bobbi Smith of Buena Park.

Three other people were injured in the crash, including the driver of the Kia. Investigators allege that Owens fled before police officers arrived.

Investigators said speed may have played a role in both crashes in which Owens is suspected to be involved.

Police said Gallopa was legally riding his bicycle east on Fourth Street when he was struck near Bonito Avenue. Gallopa was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Oct. 20.

The Long Beach Police Department said a separate case related to the Jan. 4 collision will be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the families of Smith and Lopez have turned to GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

Alejandra Lopez wrote that her family has been left deeply saddened by her brother’s death.

“Our family is living our worst nightmare, he was the youngest of three, he left behind his two older sisters and his parents,” she wrote. “He is loved deeply. He was so full of life. His smile and laugh was so genuine.”

Monique Jackson wrote on the site that her cousin’s death was a devastating loss for the family.

“Bobbi was more than just a cousin. She was a daughter, a friend, and a light in the lives of so many people. She had a kind heart, a generous spirit, and a way of making people feel seen and valued,” Jackson wrote. “Whether it was through her laughter, her compassion, or simply showing up when someone needed her, Bobbi made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.”