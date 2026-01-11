Advertisement
California

U-Haul truck hits protesters during demonstration in Westwood against Iranian regime

By Richard Winton
Hayley Smith and Cerys Davies
Police are investigating an incident in which the driver of a U-Haul truck drove into several people during a protest in Westwood against the Iranian regime.

Few details were immediately available. But video of the incident Sunday afternoon showed protesters pulling the driver out of the car. Police appeared to have taken him into custody.

The Los Angeles Fire Department evaluated two people at the scene, and they declined treatment.

The department said that resources following the incident were delayed due to the size of the teeming crowd near the federal building.

Los Angeles Police Department sources said officials were investigating a possible motive for the driver’s action, noting some type of writing on the side of the U-Haul. Video from the scene showed a sign on the truck that included the words “No shah” and “No mullah.”

The LAPD said no ambulances were called following the incident.

The protest drew hundreds who gathered outside the building on Wilshire Boulevard. Two weeks of protests inside of Iran have roiled the nation. Activists say at least 538 people are dead and more than 10,000 have been arrested.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on climate policy, technology and solutions. She previously worked on the breaking news team. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section. In the Latino-focused vertical, she covered the growth of Latin music, profiled local artists and explored L.A.’s role in música Mexicana. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

