U-Haul truck hits protesters during demonstration in Westwood against Iranian regime

Police are investigating an incident in which the driver of a U-Haul truck drove into several people during a protest in Westwood against the Iranian regime.

Few details were immediately available. But video of the incident Sunday afternoon showed protesters pulling the driver out of the car. Police appeared to have taken him into custody.

The Los Angeles Fire Department evaluated two people at the scene, and they declined treatment.

The department said that resources following the incident were delayed due to the size of the teeming crowd near the federal building.

Los Angeles Police Department sources said officials were investigating a possible motive for the driver’s action, noting some type of writing on the side of the U-Haul. Video from the scene showed a sign on the truck that included the words “No shah” and “No mullah.”

The LAPD said no ambulances were called following the incident.

The protest drew hundreds who gathered outside the building on Wilshire Boulevard. Two weeks of protests inside of Iran have roiled the nation. Activists say at least 538 people are dead and more than 10,000 have been arrested.

