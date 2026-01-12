Daniel Stern caught with a prostitute, authorities say; ‘Home Alone’ star is charged

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Actor Daniel Stern was charged Monday with soliciting a prostitute last month in Ventura County, with his criminal case scheduled to be heard Tuesday.

Stern, 68, best known as Marv Murchins in the “Home Alone” movies and a wannabe cowboy in “City Slickers,” was cited by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 10 for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a Camarillo hotel, according to officials. Stern was not arrested at the time but instead issued a citation by investigators.

Prosecutors filed a single misdemeanor charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution Monday against the actor-turned-sculptor, who now calls a farm in Somis, in Ventura County, home.

As it is a misdemeanor offense, Stern will not be required to appear on the charge and a lawyer can appear for him at the Ventura County courthouse. If convicted, violators can face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Stern could not be reached for comment Monday.

Stern’s IMDb listing dates to 1979 when he played Cyril in the cult classic “Breaking Away.”

His son Henry Stern is the region’s state senator representing residents from Moorpark to Van Nuys. In a post on his website this year, the younger Stern said his father, who was the voice of an adult Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years,” lives on a farm in Ventura County, where he lovingly grows citrus and creates beautiful bronze sculptures.

In an interview with People published over Christmas, Daniel Stern said he had been commissioned by the owners of the house used in the “Home Alone” movies to create a bronze sculpture.