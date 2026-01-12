Advertisement
California

Daniel Stern caught with a prostitute, authorities say; ‘Home Alone’ star is charged

A smiling man.
Actor Daniel Stern arrives at the Boys & Girls Club Malibu teen center celebrity benefit at La Villa Contenta on April 18, 2010.
(Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic via Getty Images)
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow
  • Actor Daniel Stern was charged Monday with a single misdemeanor charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution.
  • The star of “Home Alone” and “City Slickers” was cited on Dec. 10 for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a Camarillo hotel.

Actor Daniel Stern was charged Monday with soliciting a prostitute last month in Ventura County, with his criminal case scheduled to be heard Tuesday.

Stern, 68, best known as Marv Murchins in the “Home Alone” movies and a wannabe cowboy in “City Slickers,” was cited by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 10 for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a Camarillo hotel, according to officials. Stern was not arrested at the time but instead issued a citation by investigators.

Prosecutors filed a single misdemeanor charge of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution Monday against the actor-turned-sculptor, who now calls a farm in Somis, in Ventura County, home.

As it is a misdemeanor offense, Stern will not be required to appear on the charge and a lawyer can appear for him at the Ventura County courthouse. If convicted, violators can face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Stern could not be reached for comment Monday.

Stern’s IMDb listing dates to 1979 when he played Cyril in the cult classic “Breaking Away.”

His son Henry Stern is the region’s state senator representing residents from Moorpark to Van Nuys. In a post on his website this year, the younger Stern said his father, who was the voice of an adult Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years,” lives on a farm in Ventura County, where he lovingly grows citrus and creates beautiful bronze sculptures.

In an interview with People published over Christmas, Daniel Stern said he had been commissioned by the owners of the house used in the “Home Alone” movies to create a bronze sculpture.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

