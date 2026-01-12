Advertisement
California

Ex-Navy SEAL convicted in plot to fire explosives at police at San Diego ‘No Kings’ rally

Gregory Vandenberg buys heavy-duty fireworks at a travel center in New Mexico on June 12.
(Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Former Navy SEAL Gregory Vandenberg was convicted of transporting explosives intended to harm law enforcement at a San Diego “No Kings” protest.
  • Messages on the ex-serviceman’s phone indicated he believed the U.S. government was controlled by Israel, while clothing in his car expressed support for Al Qaeda and neo-Nazi beliefs.

A former Navy SEAL with neo-Nazi beliefs faces up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of transporting fireworks across state lines with the intent to injure law enforcement at a “No Kings” protest in San Diego, authorities said.

FBI agents found messages on Gregory Vandenberg’s phone indicating he was upset with President Trump because he believed the U.S. government is controlled by Israel and the Jewish people, according to the Department of Justice.

Vandenberg, 49, was planning on traveling from El Paso to San Diego to unleash harmful fireworks at a June 14 protest, prosecutors said.

Advertisement
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)Los Angeles, CA - June 14: Hundreds participate in the "No Kings" Day demonstration in front of City Hall in downtown Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Protest is patriotic.’ ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across L.A. against ICE sweeps, Trump presidency

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Southern California on Saturday to voice their concerns over ongoing immigration raids and oppose the policies of President Trump, who they depicted as an aspiring monarch.

Inside his car agents found T-shirts with a neo-Nazi symbol printed on them, a flag for the militant group the Caucasian Front, an Al Qaeda flag and a Latin message saying “Judea must be destroyed,” among other paraphernalia displaying anti-Israel and extremist beliefs, prosecutors said.

(Top left to right) T-shirt with a variation of the Black Sun
FBI agents said they found clothing in Gregory Vandenberg’s vehicle with anti-Israel slogans and neo-Nazi symbols.
(Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico)

On June 12, Vandenberg stopped at a travel center near Lordsburg, N.M., and purchased six large mortar fireworks as well as 72 M-150 firecrackers, which are designed to sound like gunfire. He repeatedly expressed his desire to use the fireworks to harm law enforcement at upcoming protests in California and urged the store clerk to join him, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Vandenberg, who had no stable employment and lived in his car, told the clerk he had significant knowledge of explosives and prior special operations forces experience. He said he was not interested in the color or display of the fireworks, only in their explosive impact and ability to harm others. He even talked about the possibility of increasing their explosive impact by taping fireworks together.

He wore a T-shirt with the word “Amalek” on the front, which he said he designed specifically to mean “destroyer of Jews.” In the Torah, Amalek refers to descendants of Esau who are known as the Israelites’ sworn enemy. His home screen on his phone displayed a picture of the Taliban flag, prosecutors said.

A hat with the calligraphy of the Al Qaeda flag was among evidence.
(Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico)

He declined to provide his ID and then became paranoid, asking whether the store intended to track him and falsely saying that he was not from America, authorities said. Employees, shaken by the encounter, wrote down his license plate and contacted the police.

Federal agents tracked Vandenberg to Tucson, Ariz., where he was arrested on June 13 while sleeping in his car at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He told agents he was traveling for work and visiting friends in Phoenix, despite being unemployed, prosecutors said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis, right, is flanked by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, second from left, and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, second from right, while announcing developments on a terrorism investigation during a press conference Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Alleged L.A. bomb plot: What we know about the Turtle Island Liberation Front

What is the Turtle Island Liberation Front? What are its politics? The Times reviewed court documents, social media and public records to learn more about the group.

After a five-day jury trial and around three hours of deliberation, a jury convicted him of transportation of explosives with intent to kill, injure or intimidate and attempted transportation of prohibited fireworks into California. He remains in custody awaiting sentencing.

Acting U.S. Atty. Ryan Ellison said in a statement that the verdict sends a message that attempts to use violence to express one’s political beliefs will be met with federal consequences.

“People in this country are free to hold their own beliefs and to express them peacefully,” Ellison said. “What they are not free to do is use explosives to threaten or terrorize others. Vandenberg intended to turn explosives into a tool of intimidation.”

More to Read

CaliforniaWorld & NationThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement