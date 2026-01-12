LAPD searching for suspects in Manchester Square shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles police are searching for two suspects who they say opened fire on a line of people outside a Manchester Square restaurant on Sunday evening, leaving one man dead and four wounded.

Four of the victims were rushed via ambulance to a nearby hospital, where one — a 36-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released — was pronounced dead, according to an internal Los Angeles Police Department bulletin. Police listed the ages of three other victims found at the scene as 37, 46 and 64.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots at the Louisiana Fried Chicken at the corner of Manchester and Normandie avenues. According to police, they were gunned down as they stood in line waiting to get their food at the restaurant.

Advertisement

Some time later, a fifth male victim, 20, showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds that police say he sustained in the shooting. But they said it was “unknown how he was involved in the shooting at this time.”

Police said the two suspects fled in a vehicle, last seen heading westbound on Manchester.

Skipp Townsend, who runs the violence prevention group 2nd Call, said he dispatched several of his outreach workers to the scene to keep the peace. Early indications suggest the attack was not gang-motivated, Townsend said, but as with most shootings, he has received sometimes conflicting information about what happened.

Later on the same evening, police also responded to a second homicide in an alley behind the 900 block of West 80th Street, where they found an apparently unhoused man who had suffered a mortal gunshot wound, Townsend said. The man’s body was found sprawled near his tent; Townsend said that the man’s dog had also been fatally shot.

Advertisement

“I’m not sure if it’s connected or not,” he said. “We might be down on gang violence but we still have to address the anger and frustration.”

As of Monday morning, the Los Angeles coroner’s office hadn’t listed either victim on its website.

According to tentative crime statistics from the LAPD, the city tallied 230 homicides in 2025 — a nearly 19% decrease from the year before and the fewest killings since 1966, when the city was roughly a third of its current population.