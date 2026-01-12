Advertisement
California

Record high heat, gusty Santa Ana winds forecast for parts of Southern California

A woman sits on a wall by the beach under an umbrella as pelicans fly overhead.
Dayana Tobar uses an umbrella to shield herself from the wind at Zuma Beach in Malibu last month. More Santa Ana winds are on tap for the Southland this week.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Several more days of breezy Santa Ana winds will help boost temperatures across the Los Angeles area this week, hitting possible record highs by mid-week.

“We’re forecasted to warm up the next couple days,” said Bryan Lewis, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “By Wednesday, much of the L.A. Basin will be in the 80s.”

Those summer-like temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, which could set some records, Lewis said.

Advertisement

The warm weather is expected to persist through at least Friday, as are gusty Santa Anas, affecting primarily the region’s “wind-prone corridors,” he said. Last week, similarly high winds pushed over a tractor trailer on the 5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake.

Groman, Calif - January 08: A police officer and driver of the tractor trailer attend to the vehicle that lays on its side after high winds pushed it over on the southbound lanes of I-5 near Pyramid Lake on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 in Groman, Calif. All southbound traffic was stopped and traffic was diverted to Lancaster several miles away. (Maria J. Avila / For The Times)

California

Powerful Santa Ana winds return to Southern California, prompting warnings

Santa Ana winds have returned to Southern California, prompting wind warnings across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

While gusts aren’t expected to be as high as they were last week, wind advisories remain in effect through at least Monday afternoon, warning of gusts up to 40 mph for much of northern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County. Those advisories will likely be extended through the rest of the week, Lewis said.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the advisories said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Advertisement

The high winds “will continue with little variation through the end of the week,” Lewis said, mostly affecting passes throughout the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, as well as areas of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

While the dry, offshore wind pattern known as the Santa Anas has historically helped fuel major fires across the region — most notably the Palisades and Eaton fires this time last year — the fire risk this year remains quite low.

“It’s not really a concern right now — much different than a year ago,” Lewis said. “All the fuels are too wet to really catch fire.”

But the recent rains do mean that soils remain wet, which can leave trees more vulnerable to high winds.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement