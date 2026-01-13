Before and after: Green returns to Altadena, Pacific Palisades a year after fires
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
As victims of last January’s firestorm continue to fight to rebuild and recover, the bigger picture may provide a sense of hope. The latest satellite images reveal a healing landscape.
A year after the Eaton and Palisades fires, winter rains have restored green to the landscape in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, charred trees have shown new growth, and structures have begun to take the place of rubble piles.
Satellite images from Vantor, a commercial firm that specializes in geospatial data, show the changes in the two communities over the first year of recovery — some man-made, some the result of nature.
The image below shows a striking contrast in the mountains surrounding Pacific Palisades, which were charred in the Palisades fire and have been replenished by rain.
On Jan. 14, 2025 (left), the topography shows the fire’s devastation. By Dec. 20 — even before holiday storms pummeled Southern California — the mountains were looking verdant.
The Palisades fire, which turned thousands of homes to ash and killed a dozen people, will be a defining issue in this year’s L.A. mayor’s race, creating a potential minefield for Karen Bass as she seeks a second term.
The catastrophic Palisades fire has redefined the L.A. mayor’s race, creating a political minefield for incumbent Karen Bass as she seeks a second four-year term.
Questions surround investigations into how officials managed the fires. Los Angeles Fire Chief Jaime Moore admitted last week that his department’s after-action report on the Palisades fire was watered down to shield top brass from scrutiny.
The image below zooms in on Palisades Village and the alphabet streets to the northeast on the same days as in the previous image.
A year later the landscape has begun to recover, and several structures can be seen on lots that had been covered in rubble.
Thirty miles away Altadena is beginning to undergo a similar transformation. The view from space shows the difference a year makes.
The image below shows Altadena from space on Jan. 21, 2025 (left), shortly after the Eaton fire, then again nearly a year later, on Dec. 1.
In the first image rubble from the fire is visible and the land is a charred brown. In the second image the rubble has been removed and cleared lots exposed. The mountains have regained some green color as have open spaces including Mountain View Cemetery and the Altadena Golf Course.
Anger overflows in west Altadena: Where is the accountability for 19 deaths, epic losses?
Residents of west Altadena are escalating calls for answers and accountability a year after officials failed to issue their community timely evacuation alerts and deploy needed firefighting resources.
Altadenans are still angry with what they claim is a lack of accountability from local government after numerous issues with the fire response.
At Pasadena’s Rose Parade, Altadena residents on a float celebrating L.A. County’s post-fire resiliency unrolled a surprise sign demanding an investigation from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta into the fire response. Reports commissioned by the county and state have, so far, been reluctant to point fingers.
The image below, comparing Jan. 21 and Dec. 1, 2025, shows more detail on one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods within Altadena.
The area pictured, near East Palm Street and Fair Oaks Avenue, was devastated in the Eaton fire. A year later the lots have been cleared, and a number of trees show signs of new growth.
As the physical landscapes begin to shift, uncertainty remains as to how long a full recovery will take. The first new homes in each community have been completed, but thousands of empty lots still loom large.