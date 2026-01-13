Advertisement
California

Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver in Hollywood

Kiefer Sutherland, pictured in April 2024 at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood,
Kiefer Sutherland, pictured in April 2024 at the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood, was arrested early Monday, police say.
(Kurt Iswarienko / For The Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton and Terry Castleman
Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday after police said he assaulted a ride-share driver in Hollywood.

Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats after officers responded to reports of an assault on a driver in Hollywood in the early hours of Monday.

The “24” and “Stand by Me” actor, 59, was taken into custody after Los Angeles police answered a radio call about 12:15 a.m. about an assault near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, a Police Department spokesperson said in a statement.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim) and made criminal threats toward the victim,” according to an LAPD statement.

Sutherland was arrested at the scene and booked into the LAPD jail and later released on $50,000 bail with a court date set for Feb. 2, records show.

According to Los Angeles police, the driver did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene.

The investigation into the incident by Hollywood Division detectives remains ongoing. His representatives did not immediately respond to a call from The Times for a statement.

Sutherland is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the Fox drama “24” and President Tom Kirkman in “Designated Survivor,” after decades of big box-office movies including “The Lost Boys” “Flatliners” and “A Few Good Men.”

The Canadian actor has had previous run-ins with the law, including drunk driving charges in 2004 and 2007. The Golden Globe winner spent 48 days in jail in 2007 for driving under the influence and a probation violation. There was also an assault charge in 2009 that was later dropped. He was most recently arrested in 2020 on suspicion of DUI after making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

