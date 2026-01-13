Advertisement
Sexual assault reported on UCLA’s fraternity row, university police say

Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

Authorities at UCLA are warning students about a reported sexual assault that occurred on the school’s fraternity row this week.

According to a post on X, university police received a report of a sexual assault around 12 a.m. Monday.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Landfair Avenue, officials said.

“The victim reported they were unable to provide consent at the time,” the university statement said. “The alleged suspect is not affiliated with UCLA.”

The university is investigating and asked anyone with information to call (310) 825-1491.

