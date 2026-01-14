Iranian Americans in SoCal watch Iran protests with a mix of hope and ‘visceral dread’

Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a U-Haul truck plowed into a crowd demonstrating in support of protesters in Iran on Sunday in Westwood.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Tabby Refael’s messages to Iran are going unanswered.

For weeks, she has called, texted and sent voice memos to loved ones in Tehran, where massive crowds have demanded the overthrow of the country’s authoritarian government.

Are you OK? Refael — a West Los Angeles-based writer and Iranian refugee — has texted, over and over. Do you have enough food? Do you have enough water? Are you safe?

No response.

When the protests, initially spurred by economic woes, began in late December, Refael consistently got answers. But those stopped last week, when Iranian authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout, at the same time that calls to telephone landlines were also failing to connect. Videos circulating online show rows and rows of body bags. And human rights groups say the government is waging a deadly crackdown on protesters in Tehran and other cities, with more than 2,000 killed.

Advertisement

A woman shops at Shater Abbass Bakery and Market in Westwood in June 2025 after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Like many in Southern California’s large Iranian diaspora, Refael, 43, has been glued to her phone, constantly refreshing the news trickling out from Iran, where, she fears, there is “a wholesale massacre occurring in the literal dark.”

“Before the regime completely blacked out the internet, and in many places, electricity, there was an electrifying sense of hope,” said Refael, a prominent voice in Los Angeles’ Persian Jewish community. But now, as the death toll rises, “that hope has been devastatingly tempered with a sense of visceral dread.”

Advertisement

Refael’s family fled Iran when she was 7 because of religious persecution. Born a few years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, she was raised in an era when hijabs were mandatory and people had to adhere, she said, to the “anti-American and antisemitic policies of the state.”

Refael has never been able to return. Like other Iranian Americans, she said she feels “a sense of guilt” being physically far from the crisis in her homeland — watching with bountiful internet and electricity, living among Americans who pay little attention to what is happening on the streets of Iran.

The demonstrations, which began Dec. 28, were sparked by a catastrophic crash of Iran’s currency, the rial. They have since spread to all of the country’s 31 provinces, with protesters challenging the rule of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

People pass by the damaged Tax Affairs building on Jan. 10, 2026, in Tehran. Some parts of the capital have sustained heavy damage during ongoing protests. (Getty Images)

In a post on his social media website on Tuesday morning, President Trump wrote that he had canceled planned meetings with Iranian officials, who he previously said were willing to negotiate with Washington.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” he wrote. “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Trump has repeatedly vowed to strike Iran’s leadership if it kills demonstrators. On Monday, he announced that countries doing business with Iran will face 25% tariffs from the U.S., “effective immediately.”

This frame grab from video taken between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, 2026, and circulating on social media purportedly shows images from a morgue with dozens of bodies and mourners on the outskirts of Iran’s capital, in Kahrizak. (Associated Press)

In the U.S., few, if any, places have been following the crisis as closely as Southern California, home to the largest population of Iranians outside Iran. An estimated 141,000 Iranian Americans live in L.A. County, according to the Iranian Diaspora Dashboard, which is hosted by the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies.

In Westwood — the epicenter of the community, where the eponymous boulevard is lined by storefronts covered in Persian script — the widespread opposition to Iran’s hard-line theocracy is hard to miss.

This week, the window display of one clothing store featured ballcaps that read, “MIGA / Make Iran Great Again” alongside a lion and sun, emblems of the country’s flag before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At a nearby ice cream shop, a hand-painted sign behind the cash register read: “Stop oppressing our people in the name of Islam.” In the window of a bookstore across the street, a sign demanded “Regime change in Iran.”

On Sunday, thousands of people were marching through Westwood in solidarity with the anti-government protesters in Iran when, to their horror, a man plowed into the crowd in a U-Haul truck bearing a sign that read: “No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah.” The signage appeared to be in reference to a U.S.-backed 1953 coup that toppled Iran’s prime minister, cemented the power of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and lighted the fuse for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



Police on Monday announced that the driver, Calor Madanescht, 48, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. He was released Monday afternoon, according to L.A. County sheriff’s inmate records.

Video shared with The Times by attendees showed protesters trying to pull him from the vehicle and continuing to punch and lash out at him as police took him into custody.

In a statement posted to X on Sunday, First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said the FBI was “working with LAPD to determine the motive of the driver” and that “this is an active investigation.”

During a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting Tuesday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said he does not expect federal charges and that there is no apparent “nexus to terrorism.”

In Westwood this week, the mood was tense after the U-Haul incident, which, police said, caused no serious injuries. Few store owners wanted to talk as journalists went from shop to shop. Although many Iranian immigrants hope the theocratic regime in Iran will be toppled, they fear for loved ones left behind, and said they preferred to not be in the public eye.

Among those willing to speak was Roozbeh Farahanipour, chief executive of the West L.A. Chamber of Commerce and owner of three Westwood Boulevard eateries.

Advertisement

Roozbeh Farahanipour and his young son wave the pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag of Iran outside his restaurant Delphi Greek in Westwood, in this June 2025 image. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

At his Mary & Robb’s Westwood Cafe — where the walls are adorned with decorative plates featuring American movie icons such as John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe — he conducted interviews all morning about the Sunday protest in Westwood, where he was in the crowd, just feet from the path of the U-Haul.

Farahanipour said Iranian Americans have mixed opinions about what should come next in Iran — including whether Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince and son of the late shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, should have a leading role.

“At the moment, I believe everybody needs to focus on overthrowing this regime. That’s why I participated. Many other people with different backgrounds participated,” he said, adding that he is “not a monarchist” but that “the opposition is unified against the regime.”

Farahanipour was 7 when the Islamic Revolution took place. He remembers riding with his mom to school, listening to a radio reading of “people who were executed by the regime.” One day, his mom’s cousin’s name was read over the airwaves.

Although his family was not Catholic, Farahanipour, 54, attended a Catholic school. He has fond memories of soccer games between the children and priests, who played in their long religious garments. After the revolution, he said, the government attacked the school and executed the principal.

Advertisement

Before seeking asylum in the U.S., Farahanipour was jailed and beaten in Iran for his role as a leader of the 1999 student protests against the government. He has been repeatedly threatened, including with death, by the government over the years, he said.

In 2022, his Persian Gulf Cafe in Westwood was vandalized, its glass front door shattered, after he shared images on Instagram of a memorial at the cafe honoring Iranian women in anti-government protests that year. He said he was unfazed.

Now a U.S. citizen, “officially retired from my role as Iranian opposition,” he said he dreams of returning to Iran for a trial against Khamenei and helping to “ask for the maximum sentence for him.”

Sam Yebri — a 44-year-old Iranian Jewish refugee whose family fled the country when he was 1 — said he has spent the last two weeks constantly getting social media updates about what’s happening in Iran and reaching out to elected officials, pleading with them to speak up for protesters.

Yebri, an attorney and former L.A. City Council candidate, grew up in Westwood. He is a longtime Democrat and said it has been “so maddening to see so many friends and activists who don’t shy away from discussing other issues just absolutely silent and absent in this fight.” He said he views it as “the biggest moment in world history since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

“The regime must go,” he said, adding that he hopes Trump will “do whatever is prudent to enable the Iranian people to overthrow the brutal mullahs who have their boots on their throats.”

Advertisement

Yebri said he has not returned to Iran since his family fled while he was an infant. He hopes to do so someday, to visit the beautiful places his parents describe — where they honeymooned on the beaches of southern Iran and skied on its snowy mountains.

Alex Mohajer, the 40-year-old vice president of the Iranian American Democrats of California, was born in Orange County, where he was raised by a single mom who emigrated from Iran. He visited family there when he was 14 and “felt a great deal of pride” in seeing that “Western depictions of the country are far afield from reality, that it’s a very warm and loving country where the people are very hospitable and it’s very clear that they’ve lived under oppressive rule.”

Mohajer, who was unsuccessful in a 2024 bid for the California State Senate, wants a future in which he can travel back and forth freely to visit loved ones in Iran. But more immediately, he just wants to know they’re OK. His text messages are also going unanswered.

Times staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.