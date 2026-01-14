Shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to become homeless service campus

An aerial view of the vacant St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles in 2022.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A private investment partnership has purchased St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles and plans to turn the long-shuttered hospital into a one-stop shop where homeless people can seek help.

The new St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus, expected to open in phases over the next two years, will eventually provide job training, 800 beds and a variety of medical services, including recuperative, outpatient, addiction and mental health care, according to Shay Yadin, co-owner of the limited liability company that acquired the 7.7-acre campus.

Services will also be available to people who are housed, but a focus of the new campus will be on serving people who are homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement

St. Vincent Behavioral Health Campus LLC purchased the shuttered hospital in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood at the end of last year.

Cushman & Wakefield brokers Mike Condon Jr., Eric Olofson and Erica Finck represented the seller, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Condon said the sale price was $66.5 million.

The hospital — L.A.’s first, founded by the Daughters of Charity in 1856 — has remained largely shuttered since Soon-Shiong, who owns The Times and heads the global health firm NantWorks, purchased the campus in 2020 after its prior owner declared bankruptcy.

Advertisement

A NantWorks spokesperson did not return an email seeking comment.

Some local officials previously pressed Soon-Shiong to reopen the hospital to address the needs of Los Angeles’ homeless population.

Yadin, a healthcare and housing developer, said that is now happening under new ownership, which is partnering with nonprofits, health systems and government to open the campus.

“It’s going to have a very significant, positive impact toward solving” the homelessness crisis, Yadin said.

In addition to medical care, the new behavioral health campus is expected to include about 800 beds, including interim housing and permanent supportive housing, Yadin said.

John Maceri, who runs the nonprofit The People Concern that will run the on-site permanent housing, said the new campus is unique in L.A. County because it will provide, at significant scale, all the services homeless people might need in one location.

Today, people coming off the streets often have to travel to different locations to meet their healthcare, job training and shelter needs.

Advertisement

Maceri said by centralizing services the new campus will help more people get off the streets.

“People don’t have to go off-site,” Maceri said. “It expedites people getting into care faster.”

Yadin said the first portion of the new campus — 205 interim housing beds for people with specific challenges like addiction and mental health disorders — should open in “coming months.” Additional government grants are needed to complete the entire campus, but Yadin said he hopes all services will be operating by early 2028.