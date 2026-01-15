Advertisement
California

Man, woman and 17-year-old girl, believed to be family, are fatally shot in Lakewood

By Alex Wigglesworth
Staff Writer
  • A man, a woman and a teenage girl were shot and killed in Lakewood on Thursday.
  • A woman was taken in for questioning.

Three people were shot and killed in Lakewood on Thursday.

Authorities received a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue at 7:53 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims — a man, a woman and a 17-year-old girl — suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, said Deputy David Yoo. They were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A woman was taken to a sheriff’s station for questioning, Yoo said. No arrest had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believed the victims were family members, said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra. Their names were not released pending notification of their surviving family members, he said.

Additional information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths was not immediately available.

Alex Wigglesworth

