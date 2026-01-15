The Valley, the South Bay and beyond: These are L.A.’s newest million-dollar neighborhoods

A view from above Simi Valley to the Santa Susanna Pass, San Fernando Valley and beyond toward downtown Los Angeles.

In 2021, during the peak of the pandemic housing market that saw L.A. home prices skyrocket, The Times compiled a list of the newest neighborhoods to join the proverbial “million-dollar club,” where the typical single-family home value is above $1 million.

Five years later, plenty more have made the cut.

Whereas the previous group featured trendy L.A. neighborhoods (Echo Park, Highland Park), South L.A. enclaves (Crenshaw, Leimert Park) and slices of the San Fernando Valley (Porter Ranch, Woodland Hills), the latest batch is a bit more outlying.

Now, million-dollar homes are flung farther north into the Valley, farther south into the South Bay, and farther east into the foothills of the Verdugo and San Gabriel mountains.

Home values across the region haven’t spiked in the same way they did during the pandemic. Instead, they steadily rose month after month, turning once-semi-affordable communities into seven-figure spots, according to Zillow’s Home Value Index .

The data suggest single-family homes across the outskirts of L.A. County are more valuable than you might think.

Here are 12 of the newest million-dollar neighborhoods around L.A., in alphabetical order.

Adams Hill (Glendale)

2021 value: $983,515

2025 value: $1.12 million

Once tied to the now-defunct city of Tropico, Adams Hill was annexed to Glendale in 1918. The hilly neighborhood is tucked on the southeast tip of the city near Glassell Park and Atwater Village and features a vibrant mix of 1920s bungalows and Spanish Colonial-style retreats. Smaller homes can be found in the $800,000 range, but anything with a view fetches well over $1 million. There are also plenty of buildable lots, if you’re feeling ambitious.

Chatsworth

2021 value: $925,501

2025 value: $1.02 million

Once a hot spot for western film sets, Chatsworth now serves as a suburban retreat for those seeking space, with relatively low population density compared with other San Fernando Valley neighborhoods. There’s a variety of price points here: new construction on the west side sells for millions, but manufactured homes on leased lots are listed for less than $200,000. The plethora of tract houses built from the ‘50s to the ‘70s go for around $1 million.

El Dorado South / El Dorado Park / Los Altos

2021 value: $906,912

2025 value: $1.04 million

The million-dollar typical home has made its way to the working and middle class flats of east Long Beach, where a trio of neighborhoods eclipsed the mark in 2023 and 2024. The three enclaves circle El Dorado Regional Park, the city’s largest park, and feature classic California ranches that typically sell for $800,000 to $1.2 million.

Granada Hills

2021 value: $894,428

2025 value: $1.02 million

Another suburban staple of the San Fernando Valley, Granada Hills became a million-dollar neighborhood in 2024. The deals are found on the south side, where four-and five-bedroom homes still list in the $900,000 range. The luxury properties are tucked on the north end, including the historic Balboa Highlands tract — a pristine collection of 108 Midcentury gems designed by Joseph Eichler. Those typically sell for $1.7 million or more.

Historic Quarter (Agoura Hills)

2021 value: $974,384

2025 value: $1.1 million

Million-dollar homes are nothing new for Agoura Hills , the slow-growth bedroom community between L.A. and Thousand Oaks, but the city’s Historic Quarter section hit the mark in 2022. It’s been tough to find a home for less than $1 million ever since. The neighborhood, a small sliver at the city’s southeast corner, features sizable 1980s houses that fetch anywhere from $1 million to $2 million.

Mid-Central (Pasadena)

2021 value: $993,704

2025 value: $1.11 million

Seven-figure typical home values are slowly creeping east in Pasadena, and the Mid-Central neighborhood hit the million mark in 2022. Homes here don’t quite command the prices of neighborhoods to the west, such as Oak Knoll or Madison Heights, but smaller bungalows typically start at $700,000, while bidding wars for century-old Craftsmans or well-preserved Tudors drive prices to $1.5 million or more.

Montrose-Verdugo City

2021 value: $990,002

2025 value: $1.09 million

Technically in Glendale, Montrose-Verdugo City sits just south of La-Crescenta Montrose , the scenic community set beneath the Angeles National Forest. There’s a small-town feel here, with a walkable district and charming homes looking up at the mountains. Fixer-uppers sell in the $900,000 range, but most homes these days go for $1.1 million or more.

Northeast Torrance / Old Torrance

2021 value: $906,287

2025 value: $1.01 million

A pair of east Torrance neighborhoods joined their western counterparts in the million-dollar club in recent years: Old Torrance in 2022 and Northeast Torrance in 2024. There’s plenty of variety here: Small project properties still sell in the $600,000 range, while larger remodels or well-kept Craftsmans can go for as much as $1.7 million.

Northridge

2021 value: $970,785

2025 value: $1.1 million

This San Fernando Valley neighborhood houses Cal State Northridge, so rentals make up the majority of the market here, but there’s always a healthy mix of homes up for sale, too. The larger 4,000-square-foot houses on the north end of Northridge typically command at least $1.4 million, while the smaller two- and three-bedroom homes scattered throughout the rest of the area fall in the $800,000 to $900,000 range.

Riverside Rancho (Glendale)

2021 value: $951,705

2025 value: $1.08 million

A hidden equestrian haven next to Griffith Park, Riverside Rancho has homes surrounded by riding trails and other horse amenities. Small ranches can occasionally be found for less than $1 million, but the handful of equestrian properties complete with stables and barns go for $2 million or more.

Valley Glen

2021 value: $952,921

2025 value: $1.03 million

The Valley Glen neighborhood broke off from Van Nuys and North Hollywood in 1998, and since then, its home values have outpaced both. While values linger in the $800,000 range in Van Nuys to the west and North Hollywood to the east, Valley Glen became a million-dollar neighborhood in 2023. These days, the majority of its single-family homes sell for over $1 million, but smaller ranches can be found for cheaper.

West Hills

2021 value: $951,441

2025 value: $1.04 million