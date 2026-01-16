Advertisement
California

Man lying in Van Nuys parking lot killed by semi truck, authorities say

An aerial view of a Jons semi truck in a parking lot.
L.A. police on the scene of a deadly collision Thursday between a semi truck and a pedestrian in Van Nuys.
(KTLA)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
  • A man lying on the ground at a Van Nuys parking lot was killed when he was hit by a semi truck Thursday, authorities say.

A 55-year-old man who was lying on the ground in a Van Nuys parking lot was killed Thursday by a semi truck, according to law enforcement authorities.

A report of a traffic collision came in to the Los Angeles Police Department around 1:57 p.m. Thursday, said Kevin Terzus, a spokesman for the police department. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd. and Vanowen St.

The vehicle, a semi truck emblazoned with the Jon’s Marketplace logo, was traveling westbound in the parking lot of a shopping complex which included a Jon’s Marketplace supermarket when it collided with a pedestrian who was lying in the roadway.

Photos obtained by KTLA show that police had cordoned off a section of the parking lot and covered a portion of the underside of the truck with tarps and cones. It was unclear whether the victim was still under the vehicle at the time the images were captured.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the man’s identity. The Valley Traffic division of LAPD investigation is ongoing, Terzus said.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

