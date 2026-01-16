Another place where Newsom and Trump differ: Making MLK Day free to enter parks

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced free entry to California State Parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan 19. Here, beachgoers enjoy the scenery at Crystal Cove State Park, in Newport Beach, in June.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California State Parks will be free to enter on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, after the Trump administration ordered national parks to charge entry fees that day.

Newsom’s announcement comes as the nation approaches the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, and after the U.S. National Park Service removed both Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its list of fee-free entrance days.

“Dr. King taught us that ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.’ While the Trump administration tries to erase his legacy and turn national parks and monuments into places of exclusion and fear, California answers with light,” Newsom said in a media statement.

Advertisement

According to the governor’s office, entry will be free at over 200 state parks, which can be found here .

Some California parks, including state vehicular recreation areas (off-highway vehicle parks), those with tour or per-person entry fees like Hearst Castle and those run by partner organizations will still need a fee.

In November, the Trump administration announced it was changing some rules around National Park entry in 2026, including the days that were free to enter, and an increased fees for foreign-travelers as part of an “America-first” policy.

The agency also added Flag Day, which is Trump’s birthday, as a free entry day.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” the administration said in the announcement.