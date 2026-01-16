Advertisement
California

Trump administration escalates investigations into transgender athlete participation in California

A transgender athlete l receives her second place medal in the long jump.
Transgender athlete AB Hernandez representing Jurupa Valley High School receives her second-place medal in the long jump in June 2025.
(Tomas Ovalle / For The Times)
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Christopher Buchanan
Staff Writer
  • The Trump administration is investigating more California colleges and schools, alleging that the participation of transgender athletes violates Title IX protections for women.
  • The investigations escalate the administration’s drive to end the participation of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.

Federal officials have launched an investigation into the California Community Colleges Athletic Assn. and four other state colleges and school districts, alleging that their policies allowing sports participation based on gender identity violate the civil rights of female athletes, U.S. Education Department officials announced this week.

The investigations — which target 18 school districts and colleges nationwide — widen the Trump administration’s drive to end the participation of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports.

The announcements came the same week that a majority of Supreme Court justices appeared ready to uphold the laws of two states that forbid transgender athletes from competition. But it wasn’t clear that they would stand in the way of states that chose instead to base participation on gender identity.

California requires K-12 school districts to base sports participation on gender identity and not an individual’s biological sex at birth.

Becky Pepper-Jackson poses for a photograph outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Politics

Supreme Court likely to uphold state bans on trans athletes competing in girls’ sports

The ruling may not directly affect California and the liberal-leaning states, at least for now.

In addition to the Community Colleges Athletic Assn., the Department of Education also named the Jurupa Unified School District, the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District, Santa Monica College and Santa Rosa Junior College among the 18 targets nationwide.

The investigations were launched based on complaints submitted to the federal Office for Civil Rights, which is part of the department. The federal authorities allege that the schools and the association have violated Title IX, the department said in a statement. Title IX is a 1972 federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

The complaints asserted that the schools “maintain policies or practices that discriminate on the basis of sex by permitting students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex. These policies jeopardize both the safety and the equal opportunities of women in educational programs and activities.” the statement said.

The California Community College Athletic Assn. said Thursday that it is aware of the investigation and “takes its obligations under Title IX seriously and is committed to providing equitable athletic opportunities for all student-athletes. The Association will fully cooperate with the review process.”

The other school districts and colleges could not be immediately reached for comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16, 2024: Protesters, some from Socialist Unity Party, others LGBTQIA2-S or human rights activists, chant while protesting across the street from a Protect Kids of California Act of 2024 ballot measure rally at the Glory Church in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, Mar. 16, 2024. Conservative school board members, pastors and others affiliated with "Save our Children" held the rally and meeting at the downtown L.A. church to rile up their supporters. Parental notification policies generally require educators to inform parents when a student requests to be identified as a gender other than that of the student's biological sex or the gender listed on the birth certificate or any other official records. The group wants to put the issue on the ballot in November. There is already a court fight over such policies in a handful of districts. Security around the church was tight and only some members of the press were allowed inside. Protesters remained outside, accross the street, and left without an incident as rally attendees started to drive out of the church parking lot. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) ATTN: 1424056-me-parental-notification-ballot-measure

California

Paused: A court ruling that let teachers tell parents about a child’s ‘gender incongruity’

California’s court battle over whether teachers can tell parents about a child’s gender-identity at school takes a new turn: Everything is on hold.

In the case of the Community College Athletic Assn., the department stated that it received a “staggering volume” of complaints, including one that detailed “discrimination against three female athletes … by allowing a male athlete to participate on the women’s volleyball team ” and ignored complaints from female athletes and allowed a transgender athlete access to locker facilities for women.

The Education Department did not specify which community college or colleges in the 116-campus system allegedly violated Title IX.

“Women’s sports are for women,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement referring the the community college investigation. “The Trump administration will not tolerate policies that erase women’s rights.”

Nearly a year ago, President Trump issued the executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” that sought to “prioritize” Title IX enforcement action.

The investigation targets a California Community Colleges Athletic Assn. rule that allows transgender females and nonbinary students to participate on women’s community college sports teams if the students have completed “at least one calendar year of testosterone suppression.”

CaliforniaEducation

Christopher Buchanan

