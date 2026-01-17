Brain-infecting ‘raccoon roundworm’ parasite found in dog in San Fernando Valley

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A healthy dog in the San Fernando Valley was found to be infected with a parasite commonly found in L.A. County raccoons, according to public health officials.

During a routine exam, veterinarians found Baylisascaris eggs in the dog’s system — the first such formal report of raccoon roundworm in a dog in county history, according to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health news release.

In 2024, two South Bay residents were sickened by the parasite, which can infect the brain, spinal cord and eyes and lead to eye disease and swelling of the brain.

The Department of Public Health said that the risk to the public was extremely low, with fewer than 10 human cases reported in California since 1993.

Transmission most often occurs when people or pets ingest food or water contaminated with raccoon feces. The parasite’s eggs must be in the feces for two to four weeks before they can cause infection, so officials urged quick cleanup of any raccoon feces using gloves.

Young children, people with developmental disabilities, or people with the non-food eating disorder, pica, are at highest risk, said health officials in a statement, because they may be more likely to put contaminated fingers, soil, objects, or even animal feces into their mouths by mistake.

Baylisascaris infection cannot be spread from person to person.

Symptoms in dogs include lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea. In serious cases, dogs could experience neurological issues like loss of coordination, paralysis and seizures.

Officials have encouraged people to always wash their hands, be aware of zoonotic diseases, maintain distance from wildlife, remove animal waste found near one’s home and yard, avoid dead wildlife, and keep pets safe with routine veterinary care.

The infected dog was being treated, and no other infections had been reported as of Friday, the Department of Public Health said.