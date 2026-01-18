Advertisement
California

One dead and five injured in early Sunday morning crash near Griffith Park

A dark-colored car and white vehicle on a freeway, showing crash damage.
A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a five-car crash on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.
(Onscene.tv)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 

A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a five-car crash on the northbound 5 freeway near Griffith Park, officials said. Five others were injured.

The California Highway Patrol received a call around 3:18 a.m. about the crash, which occurred at the Los Feliz Boulevard off-ramp.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle, LAFD said. A 61-year-old man, 35-year-old man and two 22-year-old men were taken to local hospitals in fair condition. A 28-year-old man was transported to a hospital in serious condition, LAFD said.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, said Officer John Trejos of the CHP.

Three lanes on the northbound stretch of the 5 freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard remained closed mid-morning due to the incident, he said.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement