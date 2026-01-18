One dead and five injured in early Sunday morning crash near Griffith Park

A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a five-car crash on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.

A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a five-car crash on the northbound 5 freeway near Griffith Park, officials said. Five others were injured.

The California Highway Patrol received a call around 3:18 a.m. about the crash, which occurred at the Los Feliz Boulevard off-ramp.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle, LAFD said. A 61-year-old man, 35-year-old man and two 22-year-old men were taken to local hospitals in fair condition. A 28-year-old man was transported to a hospital in serious condition, LAFD said.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, said Officer John Trejos of the CHP.

Three lanes on the northbound stretch of the 5 freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard remained closed mid-morning due to the incident, he said.