One dead and five injured in early Sunday morning crash near Griffith Park
A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a five-car crash on the northbound 5 freeway near Griffith Park, officials said. Five others were injured.
The California Highway Patrol received a call around 3:18 a.m. about the crash, which occurred at the Los Feliz Boulevard off-ramp.
The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle, LAFD said. A 61-year-old man, 35-year-old man and two 22-year-old men were taken to local hospitals in fair condition. A 28-year-old man was transported to a hospital in serious condition, LAFD said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, said Officer John Trejos of the CHP.
Three lanes on the northbound stretch of the 5 freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard remained closed mid-morning due to the incident, he said.