Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded near Indio

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded Monday at 5:56 p.m. seven miles from Indio, according to the USGS.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor was immediately followed by several aftershocks, at magnitudes 3.3, 3.4 and 2.9, according to the USGS. The quake had an estimated intensity of V on the modified Mercalli intensity scale, which signifies moderate shaking — strong enough to overturn unstable objects and break windows.

The earthquake occurred 10 miles from Coachella, 11 miles from Palm Desert and La Quinta and 13 miles from Rancho Mirage, Calif.. The USGS logged public reports of those who felt the quake as far away as San Diego, 92 miles from the epicenter.

The quake was described by a Joshua Tree resident as causing “swaying like a boat.” A north San Diego County resident said rumbling from the temblor lasted for about 15 seconds.

In a brief phone interview, a worker at Unique Bite Eatery in Indio appeared nonplussed and said there was no damage at the restaurant, before ending the conversation because she had customers to serve.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

