California

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded near Indio

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was recorded Monday at 5:56 p.m. seven miles from Indio, according to the USGS.
(Quakebot)
By Andrew Khouri
 and Quakebot
  • A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Riverside County Monday evening, centered seven miles from Indio with moderate shaking intensity reported across the region.
  • The quake was immediately followed by several aftershocks, including magnitudes 3.3, 3.4 and 2.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
  • The region has experienced four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the past 10 days.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook Riverside County on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered seven miles from Indio. It occurred at a depth of 1.87 miles.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor was immediately followed by several aftershocks, at magnitudes 3.3, 3.4 and 2.9, according to the USGS. The quake had an estimated intensity of V on the modified Mercalli intensity scale, which signifies moderate shaking — strong enough to overturn unstable objects and break windows.

The earthquake occurred 10 miles from Coachella, 11 miles from Palm Desert and La Quinta and 13 miles from Rancho Mirage, Calif.. The USGS logged public reports of those who felt the quake as far away as San Diego, 92 miles from the epicenter.

The quake was described by a Joshua Tree resident as causing “swaying like a boat.” A north San Diego County resident said rumbling from the temblor lasted for about 15 seconds.

In a brief phone interview, a worker at Unique Bite Eatery in Indio appeared nonplussed and said there was no damage at the restaurant, before ending the conversation because she had customers to serve.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

