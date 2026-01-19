Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in L.A.

-
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade took place in South Los Angeles on Monday morning, bringing together hundreds of people. The event, hosted by the Los Angeles Sentinel and Bakewell Media, celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 2-mile parade started at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue, then headed west on MLK to Crenshaw Boulevard, south on Crenshaw to Vernon Avenue, then east on Vernon and ended at Leimert Park Plaza, where the festivities continued.
1. A member of the Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of California walks during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times) 2. Zion See, 8, from Fontana holds a flag during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
1. The Los Angeles Unified School District All City Honor Marching Band perform during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times) 2. Participants ride horses during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times) 3. Janae Owens, 19, left, plays with bubbles with Alayah Peterson, 3, right, during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times) 4. A drum line marches during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)