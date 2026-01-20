Advertisement
Iconic LAX pylons are being removed. Here’s why

By Summer Lin
  • The lighted pylons that greet people driving to Los Angeles International Airport will be removed — temporarily — as part of a traffic improvement project
  • The pylons were installed in 2000 with lights that have changed colors to celebrate Christmas and other holidays and events

Airport crews began removing the 15 illuminated pylons from the entrance of Los Angeles International Airport last week as part of a plan to ease traffic congestion ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The removal is temporary and part of LAX’s Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program Roadway Improvements Project, which is intended to alleviate traffic congestion in and out of the airport, according to an LAWA news release.

“Since their installation in 2000, the iconic LAX pylons have stood as a vibrant symbol of LAX and Los Angeles, welcoming more than 1.2 billion visitors from around the world,” Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer of Los Angeles World Airports, said in the release. “As part of the roadway modernization project, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine their design during this exciting new chapter in LAX’s transformation as our teams diligently prepare for the construction of elevated roadways that will ease congestion, enhance safety, and deliver a world-class experience for travelers and our community.”

LAX’s Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program will reconfigure 4.4 miles of road and move cars previously queued along Sepulveda Boulevard onto dedicated, elevated roadways separate from local traffic. The roadways are expected to be open before the 2028 Summer Olympics, with full completion expected by 2030.

Pylon artist Paul Tzanetopoulos is working with the modernization program team to reimagine the pylons and reinstall them after the roadway improvements have been made, according to the release.

The pylons were first designed by Los Angeles architect Ted Tokio Tanaka in 2000. Tzanetopoulos was then hired to design the artwork’s light and movement. The colors and the lighting change to reflect different holidays and events. For instance, the pylons change colors to red and green to celebrate Christmas.

The pylons are 25 to 100 feet in height and spanned 1.5 miles along Century Boulevard, according to the release. They were previously removed temporarily for LAX’s Automated People Mover train, which is expected to open this summer to help speed travelers from their cars to the airport’s terminals.

Last year, the large giant “LAX” sign that has welcomed travelers to LAX for decades was temporarily taken down for the roadway project.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

