Newsom calls global leaders ‘pathetic’ for Trump complicity

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking at a political rally in August in Los Angeles, urged world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, to stand tall against President Trump.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply criticized world leaders while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, faulting them for their “complicity” and failure to confront President Trump’s aggressive posture on issues such as Greenland and trade.

Speaking to reporters there, Newsom urged European and other global leaders to “stand tall and firm” and to “have a backbone,” bemoaning that too many have been “rolling over” in the face of Trump’s actions and rhetoric.

“It’s just pathetic,” Newsom told reporters.

He quipped that he “should’ve brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders,” a retort Newsom has become fond of leveling against those he feels supine their duties. He admonished the suggestion that Europeans could continue to approach diplomacy with Trump as they have previous presidents. Newsom called Trump a “T-Rex.”

“You mate with him, or he devours you, one or the other,” Newsom said.

His comments came as the forum grappled with heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly debates over Trump’s controversial push involving Greenland — a flashpoint that has drawn warnings from European leaders and underscored wider concerns about the erosion of traditional alliances and global norms.

On Tuesday, stocks slumped on Wall Street after Trump threatened to hit eight European countries with new tariffs over his attempts to assert American control over Greenland.

Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to try to convince Americans he can make housing more affordable. However, many onlookers will be watching what Trump has to say about his desire to acquire Greenland.

The annual event opened Monday and is a four-day gathering of world leaders with the stated mission of engaging in “forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities.”

Trump’s attendance comes after his administration opted to skip the annual United Nations climate policy summit in Belém, Brazil, in November, with Newsom instead attending as a proxy for the United States.

While in Switzerland, Newsom announced Tuesday that California surpassed 2.5 million cumulative new zero-emission vehicle sales since 2010. The state had set a goal of putting 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025, with that target eclipsed despite setbacks in clean energy brought on by the Trump administration.

“California didn’t reach 2.5 million zero-emission vehicles by accident — we invested in this future when others said it was impossible,” Newsom said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.