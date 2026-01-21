Advertisement
‘Disturbing’ video of dog being dragged away by Corona animal control officers sparks outrage

Exterior view of Animal Services in Corona.
(Google street view)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
Some residents and animal activists are outraged after Corona Animal Services officers were filmed dragging away a dog.

The Animal Rescue Mission in Corona posted a video on social media Tuesday of three people using catch poles to try to restrain a dog in a grassy area. They then use the poles to drag the dog away.

“Residents said this dog was sweet, friendly, and calm — even with children,” according to the Instagram caption. “They called Animal Control hoping he’d be safely taken to the shelter so his family could find him. Instead, three officers treated him like a threat and traumatized him with unnecessary force. I’ve demanded their names, disciplinary action, and removal from field duty.”

The Corona Animal Shelter responded in a community update Tuesday, saying that its officers responded to a report of a dog “behaving aggressively” in the 300 block of South Buena Vista on Jan. 15.

“The dog was located inside a children’s play yard at a childcare facility operated by a local nonprofit,” according to the statement. “With children present, officers acted with heightened caution to prioritize public safety. We recognize that incidents involving animals can be concerning, and we remain committed to transparency, humane animal care, and continuous improvement.”

The shelter said the dog was “safely transported” to the shelter and was found to be “uninjured and in good health.” He isn’t microchipped and they are still trying to find his owner. If the owner isn’t found, he’ll be available for adoption beginning Saturday.

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

