California

Newsom says White House blocked him from speaking at global forum

California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the California governor was denied entry into a venue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday under pressure from the Trump administration.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
Photo of Melody Gutierrez
By Melody Gutierrez
Staff Writer
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the California governor was denied entry into a venue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday under pressure from the Trump administration.

Newsom had been asked to speak at an event at USA House, an American pavilion at the annual gathering of world leaders. Newsom’s office said they were told that a “venue-level decision” was made to “not include an elected U.S. official” in tonight’s programming. The fireside chat was scheduled for Wednesday evening in Davos, which is nine hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time, with media outlet Fortune.

Newsom spokesman Izzy Gardon said after Newsom was un-invited to the event by USA House, they offered to allow him to have a “VIP nightcap” to have a drink off the record instead.

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.

The World Economic Forum’s stated mission of engaging in “forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Melody Gutierrez

Melody Gutierrez is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered state government and politics for The Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee. Gutierrez has written award-winning government accountability stories on wasteful spending, pension spiking, rape kit backlogs and failures in the foster care system.

