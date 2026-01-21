Shooting incident involving border patrol agents reported in Willowbrook
-
-
- Share via
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with traffic control after federal agents were involved in a shooting in Willowbrook on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Following reports of a shooting involving U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, the Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with traffic around the incident perimeter around 7:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Additional information on the operation was not immediately available and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Helicopter footage captured by ABC7 showed a large presence of sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol personnel amassing near the intersection of 126th Street and Mona Boulevard in the South L.A. community.
This is a developing story and will be updated.