California

Shooting incident involving border patrol agents reported in Willowbrook

Shooting involving federal agents in the area of Mona Boulevard and 126th Street in the unincorporated Willowbrook.
An investigation is underway following a shooting involving federal agents in the area of Mona Boulevard and 126th Street in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Ruben Vives and Clara Harter

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with traffic control after federal agents were involved in a shooting in Willowbrook on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Following reports of a shooting involving U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, the Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with traffic around the incident perimeter around 7:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Additional information on the operation was not immediately available and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Helicopter footage captured by ABC7 showed a large presence of sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol personnel amassing near the intersection of 126th Street and Mona Boulevard in the South L.A. community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

