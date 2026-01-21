Woman found dead in North Hollywood home; domestic violence suspected

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found dead at a North Hollywood home Wednesday.

A man was detained Wednesday after a woman was found dead in a North Hollywood home in an apparent domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Satsuma Avenue around 4:25 a.m. and found a woman dead, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and suspect it was the result of domestic violence, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

A suspect has been detained, but no further details about the suspect or the victim were immediately available, Cervantes said.