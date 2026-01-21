Advertisement
Woman found dead in North Hollywood home; domestic violence suspected

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found dead at a North Hollywood home Wednesday.
By Summer Lin
A man was detained Wednesday after a woman was found dead in a North Hollywood home in an apparent domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Satsuma Avenue around 4:25 a.m. and found a woman dead, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and suspect it was the result of domestic violence, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

A suspect has been detained, but no further details about the suspect or the victim were immediately available, Cervantes said.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

