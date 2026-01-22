Orange County driver killed when pursuit suspect crashes into their vehicle

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a car collision Wednesday evening in Placentia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A police pursuit that started in Anaheim on Wednesday night ended with the suspect’s vehicle colliding with another car, killing the driver, officials said.

A driver who fled a traffic stop led Anaheim police into the neighboring city of Placentia, said Anaheim police Sgt. Eric Anderson.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Bradford and Madison avenues, killing the other driver, Anderson said.

Advertisement

A third vehicle was then struck in the crash and that driver suffered minor injuries, he said. The suspect who fled police was taken into custody.

“I saw a car driving like at least 70 mph, and he ran the red light, so I was able to break in time,” Maria Torres told KABC. “I just saw the cops running behind him. It seemed like it was a pursuit, so I called 911 and it confirmed that it was a pursuit. It must’ve been like less than a foot away from hitting me.”

The identity of the driver was not immediately available. Police did not provide details on why they had initially contacted the suspect.