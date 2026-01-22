Rain in the forecast for Los Angeles. Here’s how long it will last

A shaft of sunlight illuminates the Hollywood sign as seen from the Baldwin Hills Overlook earlier this month. The Southland could see limited rainfall today.

Drizzly conditions were on tap for the Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

A band of showers was moving across western L.A. County as of 7:30 a.m., with rainfall totals amounting to just a fraction of an inch, said Rich Thompson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. There was a slight chance of showers Thursday afternoon and evening, he said. No significant issues were expected due to the light amounts, he said.

Conditions were expected to dry up Friday and remain dry through the end of the month, Thompson said.

That comes after a series of atmospheric river storms resulted in downtown Los Angeles’ wettest start to the water year, which begins Oct. 1., since 2011. It’s also the fourth-wettest start to the water year for downtown since records began being tracked in 1877, according to the National Weather Service, and the wettest start to the water year for Lancaster, Sandberg, Camarillo, Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

More than 14 inches of rain have fallen on downtown L.A. since October — roughly 99% of what the city typically sees during the entire rainy season.

The storms lifted the state out of drought, with California reporting zero areas of abnormal dryness for the first time in 25 years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.