Federal authorities arrest former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned drug lord

A reward poster for the arrest of Ryan James Wedding is visible following a news conference announcing the indictment of a former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, charging him with murder and money laundering.

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who allegedly became the head of a billion-dollar drug trafficking organization, has been apprehended by authorities, two sources told the Times.

Authorities said Wedding, who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, become a major trafficker of cocaine into Canada and the United States, a ruthless leader of a criminal drug enterprise who allegedly issued an order to kill a witness in a 2024 federal narcotics case against him.

The order resulted in the victim being shot to death in a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, in January 2025, prosecutors said.

Wedding’s arrest is slated to be announced at a news conference in Ontario with FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials on Friday morning.

On Friday, Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch posted on X that Patel was returning to the U.S. with two priority targets: “a non-U.S. person who was detained by Mexican authorities among the FBI’s 10 most wanted and a Canadian citizen who voluntarily surrendered” at the United States Embassy.

Wedding’s capture follows another mass transfer of cartel suspects from Mexico to U.S. custody, with authorities south of the border handing over 37 inmates for prosecution. The Department of Justice said the defendants include high-ranking members of the Jalisco New Generation, Sinaloa and Gulf cartels.

Extraditions of high-level cartel suspects from Mexico have in past eras taken years to accomplish, but facing pressure from the Trump administration the Mexican government has began moving quickly to expel some key figures outside of the standard process.

Wedding was previously charged in a 2024 indictment with running a continuing criminal enterprise, assorted drug trafficking charges and directing the murders of two members of a family in Canada in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment.

He was charged with running a drug ring that used semi trucks to move cocaine between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada. Authorities said his aliases included “El Jefe,” “Public Enemy” and “James Conrad Kin.”

Wedding competed for his home country, Canada, in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Mexican officials last year began handing over dozens of alleged cartel leaders facing charges in U.S. federal courts, including Andrew Clark, Wedding’s alleged lieutenant, who is facing prosecution in Los Angeles.

In December, The New York Times cited U.S. and Canadian court documents that indicated Clark had started cooperating with authorities against his former boss. The records reportedly showed a witness believed to be Clark had “agreed to assist U.S. authorities in the investigation of Wedding’s organization.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.